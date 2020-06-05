Sheffield Wednesday source suggests player deal doesn’t spell exit for team-mate

Speaking with Sheffield Wednesday fans for a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Dom Howson has suggested that the keeping of Matt Penney at the club does not necessarily mean that Morgan Fox will leave in the summer.

Wednesday have seen Penney’s future sorted for the foreseeable but Fox’s remains unclear with his contract coming to an end this summer.

He’s had a fine season for the Owls and has arguably been one of their best players so to lose him on a free would be a blow for the men from Hillsborough.

For Howson, there’s still a chance that the club can sort a deal, too, despite Penney inking a contract, with him addressing exactly that question from a fan.

He said:

“No I don’t.

“I think Wednesday planned on keeping Penney regardless of what happens with Fox.

“In an ideal world, I think Fox would like to stay at Wednesday. He is enjoying his football again and has turned his career around. Hopefully things will become clearer with Fox and the other out of contract players when the season gets going again.”

The Verdict

If Wednesday can keep Fox at the club it will be a big boost because he has been one of their strongest players this season.

He’s certainly done enough to warrant a new deal given his performances but that is only half the story – it remains to be seen if the Owls can financially get it to work or whether they want to do something different.

Clearly, there is preference from both sides to do it but it remains to be seen if it is feasible.