Even though the club sit bottom of the Championship with things not looking great the fans can have some optimism about Bailey Cadamarteri.

He attracted interest a couple of years ago from the Premier League and it has been confirmed that West Ham put a bid in for him, his father Danny confirmed.

Speaking to the football-league paper via The Star he said: "West Ham made bids for Bailey two years ago but they were turned down and he’s now on a long-term contract."

So now it remains to be seen just how well Cadamarteri can do in the Championship with his talent already being scouted by some of the top clubs in the country.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Do West Ham regret not upping their bid for Bailey Cadamarteri?

When West Ham had made their offer for Cadamarteri he was only 16-years-old but with how players develop these days it is very likely that he would have been around the first-team squad.

Since then he has continued his development in the academy whilst recently making his senior debut for Sheffield Wednesday in the 4-0 defeat against Millwall last weekend.

David Moyes opted not to sign another striker in the summer window as Michail Antonio remains his first choice with Danny Ings as the back-up however he has started to go with Jarrod Bowen down the middle in recent weeks.

Young forward Divin Mubama is also at The Hammers but he hasn't had much game time so if they had offered more for Cadamarteri, Moyes could have had another option he'd be more willing to use.

Can Cadamarteri inspire a great escape for Sheffield Wednesday?

It has been a drastically poor campaign from Sheffield Wednesday so far as they currently sit bottom of the Championship table with just six points to their name after 16 games.

The poor form is no real surprise though after the chaos of Darren Moore leaving the club in the summer even though he got them promoted through the play-offs.

Hiring former Watford manager Xisco Munoz failed which resulted in Danny Rohl getting appointed and he was the one who gave Cadamarteri his debut.

Due to the fact he was given 45 minutes on the weekend it appears that Rohl may look to the young striker more in the future.

At just 18 years old Rohl will not want the burden to be on him however due to the club already being nine points off safety, there doesn't have to be too much pressure on his shoulders as every game is almost a free hit.

If he can get into form and get into the swing of senior football with the trust of his manager he could prove to be a vital player but inspiring them to stay up is likely a step too far.

The fact that there is potential for Cadamareteri to now be a vital player for the remainder of the campaign though shows why it made sense for Sheffield Wednesday to not let him leave.