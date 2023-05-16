After Sheffield Wednesday’s unexpected drubbing in the first leg of their play-off semi-finals against Peterborough, manager Darren Moore was subject to a fair amount of criticism following the heavy defeat, with some Owls fans holding the opinion that the 49-year-old will be the next manager out of the Hillsborough door.

Regardless of it looking nailed on that Wednesday face a third successive season in the third tier, relieving Moore of his duties could prove to be detrimental.

Can Sheffield Wednesday complete an 'impossible comeback' v Peterborough?

Moore stated after the heavy defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium that his side must regroup ahead of the uphill task that faces them if they are to do what no side has ever done in the 33 years of the play-offs, cut a 4 goal margin.

Despite the scoreline, Wednesday carved out more opportunities and shots on target than Peterborough, but came unstuck due to a mix of individual errors and Posh's devastating pace from counter-attacks, as Moore referenced in regard to the third of those goals that "from that point I thought the game ran away from us."

More than ever, the team will need the 35,000+ crowd at Hillsborough to lift them in the early stages, and if a fast start was to materialise then who knows where the tie could end up.

What factors have caused this situation to unfold?

It has been well documented that the Owls' battle at the top of League One with Plymouth and Ipswich was a title and automatic promotion race like never before at this level, and ultimately it was Wednesday who were left having to go through the so-called 'purgatory of the play-offs' for a second successive season.

Whilst they were unable to achieve automatic promotion after a club record points haul of 96 points, which would've been enough to achieve the title in all the last four seasons, they have proven to be one of the most consistent teams in the division since their relegation, and Moore has been a big factor.

Injuries to as many as nine players as they faced the run-in has also hampered Wednesday in recent weeks, Josh Windass made his first starting appearance since March 17th on Friday night, as well as the loss of key midfielder George Byers who has provided ten goal contributions this season.

There is no doubting the quality of this squad, and whilst failing to go up wouldn't meet their objective, it doesn't warrant firing Moore at the end of the campaign.

Why should Darren Moore continue the job he started?

Whilst its inevitable that fans are frustrated that the side have had the inevitable blip in form that every club is prone to across a 46-game season, they mustn't forget that for the most part that this side has been meticulously put together with a mix of quality and League One experience under a settled philosophy where they are capable of mixing up their play style based on the opponent.

The moment the cohesion and ideas which Moore has given this team is thrown out of the window based on the wishes of a section of the Wednesday following, it could take even longer for any scars to heal, on top of having to spend a large part of summer which could focus on recruitment, on solely hiring a new manager.

The quality of League One will also take on a different complexion in the coming season, as the three relegated outfits and in particular Reading and Wigan are seemingly in disarray.

This could give the likes of Wednesday an even greater advantage if they were to steal an early-season march on any promotion rivals as they have the core of a squad and coaching team who now know the pressures of promotion, having faced adversity twice.