Highlights Michael Beale's time at Rangers was underwhelming, as the team had a poor start to the season and couldn't secure Champions League qualification.

Beale was interested in the top job at Sheffield Wednesday but was passed over for Danny Rohl, and he may now consider returning to QPR.

The QPR job may be harder for Beale due to potential backlash from supporters and higher expectations for immediate success, compared to Sheffield Wednesday's current position at the bottom of the Championship table.

Michael Beale will be looking to get back into management following the end of his time at Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Unfortunately for him, he was unable to make a big impact during his time at Ibrox and that will upset him, because big things were expected from him following his previous time with the Gers.

Having been instrumental in Steven Gerrard's successor north of the border, even managing to take the league title away from Celtic, Beale may have been seen as the man to take the bragging rights away from Brendan Rogers' side once more.

But their start to this season was poor, losing three of their seven league matches under Beale.

Losing on the opening day against Kilmarnock, they also suffered defeats against Celtic and Aberdeen, with the latter two losses coming at Ibrox.

With the home crowd behind them in those matches, the Gers will have been hoping to do a lot better - but they weren't able to and they couldn't secure Champions League qualification either.

Beale is still a highly-rated coach though, not just because he enjoyed brief success at Queens Park Rangers but also because he did well at Ibrox before and was an influential figure alongside Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Which jobs has Michael Beale been interested in?

Alan Nixon believes the 43-year-old was interested in taking the top job at Sheffield Wednesday following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

Xisco failed to win any of his league games in charge of the Owls and proved to be a poor successor to Darren Moore who enjoyed good times at Hillsborough.

They remain at the bottom of the Championship table at this point - and face an uphill mountain in their quest to get themselves back on track - although they do have a decent chunk of the season left to make up the deficit.

Beale won't be getting that job though, with Danny Rohl being chosen as Wednesday's new boss.

He is also interested in returning to QPR though - and that would be an interesting one considering their supporters were fuming at him for leaving the top job at Loftus Road a matter of months after joining - with the 43-year-old departing the English capital last November.

After being snubbed by the Owls in favour of Rohl, he may be persuaded to take the arguably harder job at QPR.

Although he will be getting a good compensation package from the Gers, it seems as though he wants to get back into management sooner rather than later.

Why might the QPR job be harder for Michael Beale than Sheffield Wednesday?

Considering the supporters' anger, Beale may get a frosty reception if he did rejoin the R's and that won't make his job easy.

The supporters may also have less patience with him than they have for Gareth Ainsworth, considering the latter seems to be a loyal figure who has enjoyed great success at Loftus Road as a player.

And QPR are just two points adrift of safety, so many of their fans will be expecting him to guide their side to safety if he did succeed Ainsworth.

The Owls, meanwhile, are seven points adrift of 21st place and haven't won any of their 11 league games.

Although Wednesday will have been expected to stay up at the start of the season considering their stature, those expectations have been adjusted now and there may not be as much pressure on Beale at Hillsborough as there would be at Loftus Road.

And if he could've guided them to safety, he would have been seen as a hero, and that would have helped him to enhance his CV following an underwhelming time at Ibrox.

A lot of attention will be on owner Dejphon Chansiri following his incredible statement last month and his decision to swap Moore with Xisco, another reason why Beale may have been let off the hook more at Hillsborough if his spell there hadn't been a complete success.