Sheffield Wednesday snap up winger

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of young winger Calum Huxley, the club have announced.

Huxley – born in Chester – had previously been on Wrexham’s books as a youngster, but never managed to make a first-team appearance for the National League side.

Nevertheless, he has caught the eye since being taken on trial by the Owls, as they look to develop the next big thing at Hillsborough.

Huxley found the net in a 1-0 win for the Under-23s’ over Cardiff City back in October, and has been with the club since then.

The club have now announced via their official website that Huxley has signed for Wednesday following a successful trial with the development squad.

He will now look to hit the ground running for the Under-23s’, and eventually force his way into the first-team.

Wednesday have developed the likes of Joe Wildsmith, Cameron Dawson and Sean Clare in recent years, and Huxley will be hoping to break into the first-team picture sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

Huxley looks to be a talent, and it will be a really good moment in his career to sign for a club like Wednesday.

The benefit about this deal is that Wednesday will have had a good look at Huxley during his time on trial, so they clearly see him as one who can fit into their plans for the future.

He’s only 19, so with the right development and mentoring, he could be a great player in years to come.