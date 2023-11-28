Highlights Danny Rohl inherited a club in disarray, and although he has only won one of his first six games, there have been positive signs of improvement.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has claimed that Danny Rohl is the best manager he has worked under, as he urged everyone to stick together and give him the time required to turn things around.

Danny Rohl endures tough Sheffield Wednesday start

Whilst it should be pointed out that Rohl inherited a club in a real mess, he has managed to win just one of his first six games, which includes five defeats.

As a result, the Owls remain bottom of the Championship, and they’re already ten points from safety, so an immediate return to League One seems highly likely.

However, there have been some positive signs under Rohl, with the first half performance against Birmingham City last time out particularly encouraging.

Barry Bannan makes Danny Rohl claim

And, it seems the new boss is certainly making an impact on the squad, as Bannan wrote in his programme notes ahead of the Leicester game, as quoted by the official site, that Rohl is the best manager he has worked with.

“This club will never wave any flags, we know that more than most after what we achieved last season. If we’re being written off now then that’s not right.

“We have got a top manager involved now, and it’s difficult to describe it but I would say he is probably the best manager I have had in my whole football career. We need to trust in him to get us out of this because I think he is destined for the top.

“I have sometimes found myself in team meetings thinking; ‘wow’, that kind of thing. Or ‘how has he seen that?’ He has shown me things on the tactics board, in meetings and in games that I have never seen any manager do. We have the right man in charge, and it’s just about sticking with him and I have got no doubt that this club will see better days.”

Will Danny Rohl get time at Sheffield Wednesday?

We all know this is a results based business, but, as mentioned, Rohl joined a club that was in disarray.

He has not had pre-season with the team, he hasn’t had a chance to bring in his own players, and he is working with a squad that many feel aren’t up to it at this level.

So, there is a lot of sympathy for the ex-Southampton assistant, and Bannan’s words here show he is doing a lot right on the training ground.

Of course, you would never expect a current player to have a pop at their current head coach, but these words from an experienced figure like Bannan do say a lot.

Dejphon Chansiri will surely recognise the mistakes that have been made over the past few months, and whilst it could be a long, hard season for Wednesday, they should give Rohl the chance to get things right, even if there is more short-term pain.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Things don’t get easier for the Owls, as they welcome league leaders Leicester City to Hillsborough on Wednesday night in what is an extremely tough game for the Yorkshire outfit.