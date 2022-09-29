Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan addresses Hillsborough in three-word message

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has outlined his love for Hillsborough Stadium in a three-word post on Twitter.

It has been more than seven years since the Scotsman first arrived in S6 and he’s enjoyed some fantastic moments at the famous ground since.

Though some games were postponed due to international games, Wednesday claimed a 3-1 win against League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough on Saturday but they will not be back there until the 8th of October with two games on the road coming up.

That fact may well be playing on the Owls captain’s mind as he took to Twitter to outline his love for the famous stadium in a three-word post on Twitter.

What a arena 😮‍💨😍 https://t.co/sHZd6lRlcb — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) September 28, 2022

Hillsborough has played host to League One football over the past few seasons but Bannan will be hoping to change that this term and wins away against Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle over the next week would be a real boost to their promotion hopes.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Bannan here, Wednesday’s home is a fantastic stadium and one that can generate a proper atmosphere when it is full and bouncing.

The 32-year-old has certainly developed a strong relationship with Hillsborough and the fans during his time at the club.

No player has given more for the club over the past seven years than the Scot and helping to bring Championship football back to S6 this term would help grow his Owls legacy further.

That would surely help to establish his place as a modern legend at the club but there is a long way to go just yet.