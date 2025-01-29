This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

For most of this month, head coach Danny Röhl and owner Dejphon Chansiri have been at odds, clashing over the club's transfer policy and the release clause in the German's contract.

With this issue finally resolved, they now have the opportunity to secure some signings, but with less than a week remaining in the window, they have yet to bring in any new players.

This will be concerning for Wednesdayites, who will understand that business must be completed if they are to build on a promising start to their 2024-25 campaign.

Currently, the Owls are embroiled in a play-off race and find themselves three points off the top-six with Middlesbrough holding the advantage on those below them.

Sheffield Wednesday urged to sign Stuart Armstrong

Football League World spoke to their resident Sheffield Wednesday pundit, Patrick McKenna, who revealed how disappointed he has been with the lack of activity this month.

"As a Sheffield Wednesday fan, it was never going to be a dream transfer window. But now, the cold-hearted reality is that business simply needs to be done in the last week of this transfer window," said McKenna.

"As we speak, there have been no new additions to the squad, and the squad depth has not been increased in any position. There are several key areas across the field that require reinforcements, particularly at centre-back and in midfield, especially with an injury to Chalobah.

"Up front as well. I want to be in a situation where we have players and are not scraping along, risking being caught out.

"I would like to see business commence, and I know we did manage to retain Shea Charles, but that isn't adding to the squad. We are still at the same numbers as we were at the start of January.

"We don't have the luxury of me saying there is a player I would like to target. Obviously, Stuart Armstrong would be great if we could get that deal through.

"But at this stage, I just want to see the club add to the current squad, and with the position we are in - three points outside the play-offs - they are there for the taking.

"The reality is, if we don't at least get one player in each area of the field, then it will be a struggle. I know sometimes business isn't done until the end of the transfer window, but signings need to come in as soon as possible."

Sheffield Wednesday need signings quickly

While a lot can be said for keeping a squad together, you felt there were some key areas that the Owls could address ahead of a post-January play-off push.

With just under a week left, they are pushing it very close, but there is still suitable time to force some deals across the line. Armstrong bringing in some much-needed experience would be a good start and following that up with some extra additions up front and in defence would be useful.

Stuart Armstrong 2023/24 Championship stats (As per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 42 5 7

Having conceded 45 goals in the league, a starting centre-half to partner Di'Shon Bernard would be a welcome addition and could strengthen their credentials for that top-six.

In truth, the ultimate aim is for Chansiri to support Rohl, who is unlikely to tolerate a lack of backing from those above him for much longer.