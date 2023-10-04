Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's current head coach, Xisco Munoz, has been unable to secure a win in the Championship season so far, and his position is at risk.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri's decision to replace previous manager Darren Moore has proven to be messy, with accusations being thrown around.

Mark Warburton could be a suitable replacement for Munoz, as he has a track record of successful management in the Championship and can turn struggling teams around.

After 10 matches of the Championship season, Sheffield Wednesday remain winless and the axe must surely be closing in on head coach Xisco Munoz.

It was always a risky proposition for Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri to part company with previous manager Darren Moore just three weeks after he led the South Yorkshire outfit to promotion, and it has proven to be an incredibly messy break-up with various accusations being thrown around.

And whilst Moore's replacement Munoz won promotion from the Championship a few years ago with Watford, their squad meant many managers could have done the same, and his jobs with Huesca and Anorthosis Famagusta since weren't exactly stellar.

Nevertheless, Chansiri turned to Munoz but it has been an absolute disaster, with the Spaniard making wholesale changes in the summer transfer window and there's seemingly no signs of a win coming anytime soon.

Their latest defeat came on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat away at West Brom, in a match where the Owls had just 27 per cent possession and four shots compared to the 17 chances that the Baggies created.

Munoz experimented with his starting 11 once again and reverted to a 4-4-2, but it did not work out and the defeat meant that Wednesday recorded their worst ever start to a league season - something which the head coach has apologised for.

Right now, Wednesday's season is only heading one way and in order to save it, Chansiri needs to own up to his mistakes, sack Munoz and make an experienced appointment - and Mark Warburton could be the man that fits the bill.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday appoint Mark Warburton to replace Xisco?

What Wednesday need right now is somebody who has a track record in the Championship and especially an individual who has in general a half-decent managerial record - and Warburton has that.

Warburton was highly-rated in the infancy of his career in the dugout, taking over at Brentford in 2013, having previously been a youth coach at Watford before moving to the Bees and becoming part of their coaching staff.

In his first half-season at Griffin Park, Warburton guided Brentford from League One to the Championship, and in their first year back in the second tier, the Londoners reached the play-offs, again mainly thanks to the coaching abilities of Warburton himself.

His following stints at Rangers and Nottingham Forest weren't particularly successful, but in his three years at Queens Park Rangers, which started in 2019, the Hoops were consistently around the mid-table position and achieved a ninth-placed finish in 2020-21, which was respectable enough.

Warburton has proven time and time again that he is very capable of turning teams around and then making them play consistently decent football, and there's no reason as to why he couldn't do that with the Owls if given the chance.

Would Mark Warburton be interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Following his exit from QPR last year, Warburton joined David Moyes' coaching staff at West Ham, which was another indication of how highly he is thought of in the footballing world.

After just one year though, Warburton left the Hammers as he wanted to seek a 'more senior position' - hinting that management could well be back on the 61-year-old's agenda.

Could the Sheffield Wednesday job tempt Warburton? Well, the Owls are a very big club with a loyal, passionate fanbase, and that could attract him to Hillsborough.

However, Chansiri is a notoriously hard owner to work with even at the best of times, and there have been plenty of calls for him to sell the club - none more-so than in the last few weeks.

Could Warburton deal with the Thai businessman? That is something of an unknown, but there's not much doubt that he would be a good fit for a struggling team that needs to be picked up quickly - or else they risk sleepwalking straight back into the third tier of English football.