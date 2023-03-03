Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to 21 games this weekend by securing a positive result in their meeting with Peterborough United.

As a result of their incredible level of consistency, the Owls have managed to build an eight-point lead over Ipswich Town who currently occupy third-place in the standings.

While there is still plenty of football left to be played, it would be somewhat of a shock if Wednesday do not go on to secure a return to the Championship later this year.

When the current campaign reaches a crescendo, Wednesday will need to make some decisions regarding individuals who are set to be out-of-contract this summer.

Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson are two of the players who could potentially become free-agents ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Whereas a report from Football Insider last month revealed that the club are in negotiations with Paterson over a new deal, a breakthrough has yet to be reached.

Paterson attracted a great deal of interest from Hearts in January who had three bids rejected by Wednesday.

As per The Star, the Owls also turned down an approach from Derby County for Gregory in the previous transfer window.

Although it is understood that Wednesday have the option to extend Gregory’s stay for another year, a final decision has yet to be made regarding his future.

With there being no guarantee that this pair will stay at Hillsborough, Owls boss Darren Moore should already be looking to draft up a list of replacements.

An individual who simply has to be on Wednesday’s radar ahead of the summer window is Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins.

After helping the Gas achieve promotion to the third-tier last season by scoring 15 goals in League Two, Collins has taken his game to new heights in the current term.

Despite featuring in a higher division, the 25-year-old has already matched this aforementioned goal-tally.

Collins has also shown a great deal of creativity for Rovers as he has provided 11 assists for his team-mates in 33 appearances.

Collins would add some versatility to Wednesday’s squad as he is capable of playing as a striker, a winger and as an attacking midfielder.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.25 in League One, Collins is clearly now ready to make the step up to the Championship and could do so by sealing a switch to Wednesday.

While the Owls would have to fork out a considerable fee to secure the forward’s services due to the fact that his contract at the Memorial Stadium is set to run until 2025, it is surely worth splashing the cash on an individual who is playing the best football of his career and could make further strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Moore next season.

A switch to a team that are set to play Championship football later this year could also boost Collins’ chances of breaking into Wales’ senior side which is something that he has recently admitted is a target.

