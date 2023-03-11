Sheffield Wednesday should try sign familiar face from Birmingham City, here is why: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday are having a fantastic campaign in League One this season.

With Darren Moore at the helm, the Owls have barely put a foot wrong this campaign, and with a small portion of the season to go, they sit top of the pile in the third tier.

Indeed, with 13 games to play, Wednesday are level on points with second-placed Plymouth Argyle, and five clear of third-placed Ipswich Town.

However, crucially, the Owls have two games in hand on both of those sides, which if they can win, would give them a clear buffer over their rivals.

With the club in a strong position, naturally, thoughts have begun to wander toward the summer and the sorts of players that Wednesday could look to bring in if indeed they were promoted.

Central defence is certainly an area that could be looked at, with Aden Flint set to return to Stoke City before seeing his contract expire in the summer.

Flint may well be a player Wednesday try to sign, in fact, however, there is another familiar face who perhaps Darren Moore’s side should have under consideration this summer.

That is Birmingham City defender and former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Harlee Dean, who is set to be available on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Dean spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Hillsborough and although things didn’t fully work out with him picking up an injury, he certainly left a good enough impression to think a permanent move could be possible.

Indeed, there were rumours in the summer, in fact, that he could return to Hillsborough, but with time remaining on his contract at Birmingham City, he remained at St. Andrews for another season.

Whilst admittedly Dean has struggled with fitness and injuries once again, when fit, he has been almost an immediate starter for Blues, named in the starting lineup for all but two of the matches he has been fit and available for.

His contract, though, is up this summer, and there are two key reasons Wednesday should consider making a move for him on a free transfer.

First and foremost, with the club likely to invest following promotion, naturally, the pot will not be unlimited.

Given Dean is available on a free, bringing in a player of his quality for nothing and to fill out the squad would be a shrewd move, and allow funds for potential transfer fees to be spent elsewhere.

Furthermore, Dean is an experienced, seasoned defender at Championship level, and having that intangible in the dressing room is always welcome.

We saw recent claims that Dean wasn’t afraid to tell a few home truths in the Birmingham dressing room and those are the sorts of players you need in your squad if things aren’t going to plan.

That’s not to say Wednesday will definitely struggle next season, but staying in the second tier will certainly be the immediate aim for the club if they do go up.

Indeed, then, for the reasons outlined above, Moore and Wednesday should seriously consider a reunion with Dean this summer, if indeed his contract goes on to expire at Blues at the end of June.