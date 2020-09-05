Sheffield Wednesday should try shift these 2 players before October’s transfer deadline

It’s been a summer of change at Sheffield Wednesday after they saw a significant number of senior players leave the club as free agents.

Garry Monk has looked to the transfer market as he aims to rebuild his squad ahead of a season that will see the Owls start with a 12-point deduction.

Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Izzy Brown joined the club earlier this summer, while attacking duo Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga both made the switch to Hillsborough in the last week.

With the transfer window shifted due to last season’s delay, there’s still a fair amount of time left to go before it slams shut in October, which means we may still see some players come and go.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players that the Owls should look to shift before the window closes…

Adam Reach

This may raise the eyebrows of some Wednesday fans given the magical moments he’s produced for the Owls over the last few years.

But the 27-year-old just didn’t look at his best under Monk last term and now could be the right time to look to move him on and reinvest.

With just one year left on his current deal, the Yorkshire club risk losing Reach for free next summer, so it would make a lot of sense for them to look to cash in before the window closes – particularly if it gives them time to add some more quality.

Keiren Westwood

Another Wednesday stalwart, Westwood has spent six years with the Hillsborough outfit and made 179 appearances during that time.

He fell out of favour with the Owls last season, with both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith rising above him in the pecking order and battling for the number one jersey.

The 35-year-old is thought to be a fairly high earner, so it would be no surprise if Monk and co are trying to do all they can to offload the Republic of Ireland international before the end of the transfer window.

The Wednesday manager revealed earlier this week that there haven’t been any approaches for the shot-stopper yet but insisted it was an “ongoing” situation, indicating they’re keen to get him out.