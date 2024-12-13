It has been a much-improved season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship so far, but they are facing a crucial January transfer window.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made clear progress under Danny Rohl in the opening months of this campaign, and while a promotion push may be a step too far, a top-half finish is certainly a realistic objective.

The Owls' four-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, with substitute Makhtar Gueye's 68th-minute winner sealing all three points for the visitors.

Wednesday currently sit 12th in the table, six points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face struggling Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Championship table (as it stands 12th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Swansea City 20 2 27 10 Norwich City 20 5 26 11 Bristol City 20 0 26 12 Sheffield Wednesday 20 -6 26 13 Millwall 19 5 25 14 Preston North End 20 -6 22 15 Luton Town 20 -12 22 16 Coventry City 20 -4 21

While it has been a largely positive season for the Owls, Rohl will be frustrated by his side's inconsistency, and his post-match comments on Tuesday night suggest that he is hoping the club will be active in January.

Danny Rohl drops Sheffield Wednesday transfer hint ahead of January window

Clearly exasperated by an underwhelming performance from his side against Blackburn, Rohl appeared to lay down the gauntlet to owner Dejphon Chansiri, claiming that "in January we will see in which direction" the club is heading in.

Rohl has previously stated that he is looking to bring in "impact players" during the winter window, but his latest comments suggest that he is concerned he may not be given the level of backing needed by Chansiri to improve his squad.

Wednesday signed two players on loan from the Premier League in the summer in goalkeeper James Beadle and midfielder Shea Charles, and Rohl hinted that he could look to the top flight again in January as he searches for reinforcements.

"Of course, this is a big, big part," Rohl told The Star.

"I said this in the summer that we need such a player from the Premier League clubs to improve the squad. It’s not always just about convincing the players, you need the full package to look at. To get players from the Premier League clubs would increase our level.

"To get these close games on your side you need some high end quality in these phases of the game and this is what we need to work on. We will do this in the next weeks and then we will see what we can do."

Charles has been one of the stars of the season for the Owls since joining on a season-long loan from Southampton in August, and Rohl should use his contacts at St Mary's to secure a deal for defender Ronnie Edwards in January.

Sheffield Wednesday should target Ronnie Edwards in January

While a new striker is likely to be a priority for Wednesday in January, Rohl may also be keen to bolster his defence.

Having conceded 29 league goals this season, the Owls have one of the worst defensive records in the Championship, with only Oxford, Portsmouth, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle conceding more, and dealing with set pieces has been a particular problem for Rohl's men.

Injuries have plagued many of Wednesday's defenders this season, meaning that Rohl has often fielded full-backs Yan Valery and Max Lowe at centre-back, while midfielder Charles has even covered in that position.

Edwards established a reputation as one of the best defenders in League One during his time at Peterborough United, earning him a £3 million move to Premier League side Southampton this summer, but he has made just two appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Saints head coach Russell Martin admitted last month that he could allow Edwards to depart on loan in January, and he suggested that the success of Charles' temporary move to Hillsborough could play a part in his decision-making.

"Maybe it’s best for him [Edwards] to go and play football for six months in the Championship and get that development in the same way Shea Charles is," Martin told the Southern Daily Echo.

Related ”Not my decision” - Danny Rohl drops Sheffield Wednesday transfer claim Danny Rohl has offered a warning to the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy ahead of the January transfer window

Rohl will already be trusted by Southampton as he previously spent time as assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary's, but the way that Charles has developed under his guidance at Wednesday will only enhance his reputation in the eyes of the South Coast club.

Edwards will have no shortage of suitors if he becomes available in January, and clubs from higher up the Championship table than the Owls will likely be interested in the 21-year-old, but the Rohl factor could give them a big advantage in the race for his signature.

Having represented England at U20 level, there is no doubt that Edwards is a player with huge potential, and signing a defender of his quality could be the difference between Wednesday finishing in mid-table or launching a surprise play-off challenge.