Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new manager after the surprise announcement of Darren Moore’s departure.

The club revealed on Monday via a statement on their official website that Moore had left the Owls by mutual consent.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri stated that both parties believed that it was the right time for them to go their separate ways.

This comes after Moore led Wednesday back to the Championship after a dramatic season that ended with them beating Barnsley in the play-off final.

So, as the Championship season gets ever closer, Wednesday will be searching for a new manager, and their search should take them to Gary O’Neil.

Who is Gary O’Neil?

The 40-year-old is well known from his playing days, having represented clubs such as Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City, and Bolton Wanderers.

After hanging up his playing boots in 2019, a year later, O’Neil got into coaching, with his first job coming in Liverpool’s established academy.

O’Neil was appointed Liverpool’s under-23 assistant manager to Barry Lewtas, a role he held for seven months.

It was then, in February 2021, that O’Neil’s time at AFC Bournemouth started. He joined the club to be the assistant manager to Jonathan Woodgate and continued that role under Scott Parker.

That was until last August, when the 40-year-old took caretaker charge of the Cherries following the sacking of Parker.

He continued as caretaker manager until November when he was officially appointed as their new manager.

O’Neil managed to beat the odds and kept Bournemouth comfortable away from the relegation zone. However, that didn’t seem to do much for his job at the club, as it was announced that the Cherries had parted company with O’Neil this week.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday appoint Gary O’Neil as their new manager?

In many people’s eyes, O’Neil has been harshly treated by Bournemouth and definitely deserves another chance at the helm.

However, this could be good news for a team like Wednesday, as O’Neil will no doubt be keen on getting back into the game as soon as possible.

The 40-year-old may be inexperienced at the very top, but he showed during his seven months at Bournemouth that he is a very talented manager.

O’Neil managed 10 wins out of his 34 games in charge and comfortably guided the Cherries to a 15th-place finish.

He managed to gel the Bournemouth side together after a rough period and got them playing some good football.

His lack of experience may put clubs off, but he was thrown in the deep end at Bournemouth and was able to steady the ship, so with a pre-season and a summer to put together a side, O’Neil could be very good at Championship level.

There have been no real standout candidates linked with the vacancy at Hillsborough, and with O’Neil unemployed and probably keen to prove many wrong, he could be the answer to Wednesday’s prayers.