It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club last month, and the German's summer rebuild is already underway.

With the season now concluded, loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo, and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass have all been offered new deals, and Rohl will be hoping that they will follow Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan in committing their future to the club.

There are likely to be a number of incomings at Hillsborough this summer, and one player the Owls have been linked with is Brest attacking midfielder Karamoko Dembele.

According to The Star, Wednesday have "made contact" with the French outfit over the potential loan signing of Dembele, although it is "still in the early stages".

Dembele spent this season on loan at Blackpool in League One, and he scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions as Neil Critchley's side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

The 21-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, and in addition to the Owls' interest, Dembele is also said to be on the radar of Everton, West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth.

Wednesday face no shortage of competition for Dembele's signature, but it is a deal they must attempt to get over the line, and we looked at two other players the club should bring in this summer.

Michael Baidoo

Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt claim that Wednesday are one of the clubs interested in Elfsborg attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo.

Baidoo joined Elfsborg in January 2022, and he has gone on to score 18 goals and provide 12 assists in 69 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old is also reportedly attracting interest from Leicester City, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Hull City, and Elfsborg are said to be in talks with a number of clubs over a potential deal.

Elfsborg could demand a fee in the region of €3-4 million for Baidoo, and that may be a stumbling block for the Owls given owner Dejphon Chansiri's reluctance to pay transfer fees, but he could prove to be a shrewd investment.

Wednesday are light in midfield currently, and their options could be depleted further if Vaulks does not sign a new contract, so it is a position in need of strengthening this summer.

The Owls could benefit from more variety in the middle of the park, and a goalscoring midfielder like Baidoo would be the perfect addition to bring more creativity and attacking threat to the team.

Of course, the signing of Baidoo would be a risk given his lack of Championship experience, but the fact that he is being chased by a number of other clubs suggests he is highly-rated, and he could be a gamble worth taking for Wednesday.

Kayden Jackson

Given their goalscoring problems this season, Wednesday will also be looking to bolster their options in the forward areas this summer.

Chansiri's unwillingness to spend means the Owls are unlikely to be able to bring in a high-profile striker, but one smart free agent signing they could consider is striker Kayden Jackson, who has just been released by Ipswich Town.

Jackson spent six years at Portman Road, during which time he scored 28 goals and provided 23 assists in 199 appearances.

It looked as though Jackson's time with Ipswich would be coming to an end prior to the arrival of Kieran McKenna, but he found a new lease of life under the Northern Irishman, and he was an important part of the squad in the last two seasons as the Tractor Boys achieved back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Jackson was not a regular starter this season, but he was a reliable option to call upon when needed, and he scored three goals and registered five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions to help his side secure their return to the top flight.

The 30-year-old may not have been a prolific scorer, but he was clearly trusted by McKenna, underlined by the fact that he started a number of crucial games towards the end of the season, and he will surely attract interest from Championship clubs this summer.

Jackson can play as a striker or out wide, so he would add useful versatility to the Owls' squad, and as he was born in Bradford, a return to Yorkshire could be an appealing option for him.