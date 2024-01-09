Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's chances of survival in the Championship have significantly increased since the arrival of Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday are one Championship side that will hope to be active this January.

The Owls made a dreadful start in their return to England’s second tier, but since the arrival of Danny Rohl, the club’s chances of survival have enormously increased.

Rohl was brought in by the club despite having very little experience managing and no coaching experience in England.

However, it is an appointment that does seem to have worked out, as Wednesday sits just three points adrift of safety with still 20 games of football to be played.

The Yorkshire side are firmly in the mix for safety, so this transfer window may be seen as an opportunity to improve their squad in certain areas, and one player they could possibly look at is Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde.

Sunderland among sides looking at Lamare Bogarde

Aston Villa decided to loan out Lamare Bogarde during the summer transfer window, and it was Bristol Rovers who won the race.

Bogarde featured 18 times for the League One side in all competitions, but he didn’t quite hit the heights of his loan last season.

Now, Villa have decided to recall the player, so they can send him out on loan again to a higher level of football.

It has been reported by The Athletic, that Sunderland are interested in signing Bogarde this month, as they look to strengthen their promotion bid.

The report claims that the Black Cats are eyeing a deal for the midfielder, as Beale has worked with the player before during his time at Villa Park.

It has not yet been confirmed where Villa will want to send the young midfielder, but with the race still open, Sheffield Wednesday should be keen on rivalling Sunderland for Bogarde.

Sheffield Wednesday should rival Sunderland for Lamare Bogarde

It seems likely that Aston Villa will look to loan Lamare Bogarde out to a Championship side, as they want to see their player at a very high level.

He is a player who will likely have a few sides interested in him, so that being said, Sheffield Wednesday should consider joining the race.

The Owls suffered a blow at the start of this month as they lost loanee John Buckley due to Blackburn Rovers deciding to recall him from his loan spell at Hillsborough.

That means that while Wednesday still do have a few options in the midfield area, they are not well gifted, and it could be a position that Rohl looks to improve in.

Therefore, a good addition could be the loan signing of Bogarde, as he could offer the Yorkshire side something different while bringing that energy and desire to impress.

During his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, Bogarde averaged 0.1 shots per game, with all being on target. The midfielder has had 32.4 touches of the ball, with him collecting 0.3 key passes and a pass accuracy per game of 82%, as per SofaScore.com.

The Villa man has been very reliable in his defensive duties, averaging 0.6 interceptions per game while also collecting 1.3 tackles per game and recovering the ball 2.4 times per game he’s played. Bogarde has won possession back 0.2 times and has only been dribbled past on average 0.6 times, while he’s got a clearance rate of 1.0 per game, as per SofaScore.com.

With Wednesday losing Buckley, it means the Championship side have another loan spot to fill, so it could be very wise for the club to add a player like Bogarde to their squad, as he could offer something very different from their current options.

Bogarde’s defensive mindset could allow players like Barry Bannan, Jeff Hendrick, and Josh Windass to further flourish under Rohl and, therefore, give them a much better chance of staying up in the second half of this season.