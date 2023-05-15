It was an incredibly disappointing night for Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night as they were beaten 4-0 by Peterborough United in their League One play-off semi-final first leg.

The Owls have a mountain to climb after goalkeeping mistakes and poor defending allowed Posh to establish a four-goal lead ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough thanks to goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris, while it could have been even worse had Cameron Dawson not denied Poku in stoppage time.

Wednesday were unlucky and did have chances, with Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe all going close, while they arguably should have had a penalty when Marvin Johnson's shot hit Ronnie Edwards' arm on the line, but there is no doubt Darren Ferguson's side were deserved winners.

After the Owls' decline in form in March and April which cost them automatic promotion, pressure is growing on manager Darren Moore with his side having a mountain to climb ahead of the second leg.

With the quality in Wednesday's squad, a comeback cannot be entirely ruled out, but no team has ever overturned any more than a two-goal deficit in play-off history, underlining the size of the task Wednesday face.

After missing out on the top two and with the manner of Friday night's defeat, it feels increasingly likely that Moore will depart this summer, particularly with increasing questions over his tactical ability.

Moore achieved 96 points in the regular season, an outstanding return which would usually be enough for automatic promotion, but if he fails to lead the club back ot the Championship for the second consecutive campaign, the Owls could perhaps benefit from a fresh voice.

One candidate who should be top of their list is Notts County manager Luke Williams.

The 42-year-old led the Magpies back to the Football League after a dramatic play-off final win over Chesterfield at Wembley, winning 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time, ensuring the club return to League Two after a four-year absence.

Williams' work has not gone unnoticed and journalist Alan Nixon claims he is on the radar of Reading as the Royals look for a permanent replacement for Paul Ince following their relegation to League One.

But Wednesday should not allow Williams to join a side they will likely be competing with at the top of the third tier next season.

The Magpies accumulated 107 points in the National League this campaign, scoring 117 goals in their 46 league games, incredibly missing out on the title to Wrexham.

Williams has delivered a team that plays attractive, attacking football, but he has also instilled a winning mentality and character in his squad, highlighted by the play-off final at the weekend as his side twice came from behind before their shoot-out success.

Despite their impressive results, Wednesday have largely lacked a consistent playing style throughout the campaign and have resorted to a more direct approach as the season progressed, so employing a manager with a clear identity can only be a positive.

Williams' recruitment in the transfer market has been impressive which would be important for the Owls, who are facing the prospect of losing the likes of Paterson, Johnson, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory as their contracts expire this summer, but he has also proven his ability to improve and develop players, with Ruben Rodrigues and Matty Palmer two examples of those who have thrived since Williams' arrival at Meadow Lane.

There would be question marks over Williams' lack of experience, particularly after his disappointing spell in charge of Swindon Town in League One in the 2016-17 season.

But there is a trend of younger, up-and-coming coaches acheving success in the third tier, most notably Steven Schumacher and Kieran McKenna, so the Owls may need to take a gamble.

It would not be an appointment without risks, but Williams is a manager with huge potential and he would fit the bill perfectly if Wednesday decide to replace Moore this summer.