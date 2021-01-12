Sheffield Wednesday should rival Blackburn and Stoke in transfer chase to solve key issue: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday sit just above the relegation zone in the Sky Bet Championship, and not only do they need a new manager, but fresh faces are also required on the pitch.

The priority for now must be to find a replacement for Tony Pulis, but Dejphon Chansiri insists that there is no rush when it comes to that matter.

With that being the case, new signings are one thing that’s going to get Owls supporters back onside and we’ve already seen the name Tyler Roberts linked to Hillsborough – just one of many potential destinations for the Leeds attacker.

But it’s a left-back that seems to be the position that needs the most work, with Wednesday having to use players out of position to fill a void that hasn’t been addressed since Morgan Fox’s summer departure to Stoke.

Right-backs Moses Odubajo and Liam Palmer have featured on the left side, as has winger Adam Reach and centre-back Joost van Aken, but now is the time to bring in a natural player for that role.

Cardiff’s Greg Cunningham was linked with a move to South Yorkshire last week, but the Owls should be targeting a younger player with an eye for a goal in Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering.

The 22-year-old is something of a set-piece specialist and has four goals to his name this season, and is a major asset to the Railwaymen when attacking down the left-hand side of the pitch.

Pickering would offer much more of an attacking threat than the likes of Palmer and van Aken and if the money is there at Hillsborough then a bid should be lodged – but it may be too little, too late.

Crewe’s neighbours Stoke City are said to be interested in Pickering but it has emerged that Blackburn Rovers have made a bid for him, and Lancs Live believe that a deal will be agreed shortly.

That isn’t to say Wednesday can’t get involved in a bidding war though – which they should definitely do – however it all depends on whether or not there is a transfer budget to spend, and you wouldn’t exactly bet on there being one.