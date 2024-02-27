Highlights Sheffield Wednesday thriving with winger Ian Poveda, sparking wins and fan confidence in survival push.

Sheffield Wednesday could look to be in the hunt for a new winger in the summer despite enjoying the majority of their play in the wide areas this season - and an in-house loan option in Ian Poveda could be the answer.

Wednesday were in dreadful form at the start of the season but the majority of their joy has come from the likes of Anthony Musaba, Marvin Johnson and Djeidi Gassama - all of whom offer the Owls' width going forward.

But the loan arrival of a Championship winger in Ian Poveda on transfer deadline day has offered a switch-up in their fortunes - and Danny Rohl and his men must push for a new deal going forward.

Why Sheffield Wednesday need to push for a new Leeds United agreement

Ian Poveda has found his feet in the Championship once again for the Owls.

Having featured sporadically yet impressively in the Whites' first season in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, it was thought that Poveda would kick on at least away on loan whilst the likes of Jack Harrison and Raphinha excelled at Elland Road.

But loan spells to Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool didn't quite turn out as wished.

The Colombia international only managed 36 games split across both spells at the Lancashire duo, and with just four goals over the two seasons, it wasn't the easiest of rides for the London-born winger.

36 appearances for Leeds makes you think that Poveda isn't high up the pecking order for Daniel Farke, especially with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James ahead of him. As a result, you'd think that Poveda would perhaps be up for leaving instead of renewing his expiring contract with the Whites, which would massively suit the Hillsborough outfit on a financial level.

Why Ian Poveda would be a great permanent signing for Sheffield Wednesday

Poveda has only featured in five games for the Owls but there has already been a remarkable improvement in their fortunes since he came into the side.

Two wins from two games - away at relegation candidates Millwall and at home to Bristol City - have seen the Owls' fanbase completely ooze confidence in their chances of staying up. Poveda even registered an assist in the win over Birmingham City in just his second game, and bar the 4-0 loss to Huddersfield, an expected loss to Leicester shouldn't be looked at.

Ian Poveda - Championship appearances for Sheffield Wednesday Minutes Assists vs Huddersfield, February 3, 2024 17 0 vs Birmingham City, February 9, 2024 76 1 vs Leicester City, February 13, 2024 66 0 vs Millwall, February 17, 2024 78 0 vs Bristol City, February 24, 2024 84 0

Poveda has already started four games for Wednesday and looks to be a permanent fixture in their side giong forward - and so regardless of what division they'd be in, Poveda would walk into the team, especially if it is League One football next season.

How Sheffield Wednesday are doing in the Championship

The Owls started the season horrifically under Xisco Munoz and sat bottom of the table for much of his tenure at Hillsborough. It took 14 games of the Championship season for Wednesday to even record their first win of the season against lowly local rivals Rotherham United at Hillsborough, but even from there it didn't seem as though fans held much confidence at securing a decent survival push.

However, the arrival of Danny Rohl has marked the revival of a sleeping giant. Though the German has only been in the Wednesday job for 23 games, the Yorkshire outfit has overseen nine wins and two draws in his time in the hot seat, meaning he's taken 29 points from half a season - which would be more than enough to comfortably finish in mid-table across the course of a full campaign.

We're approaching the business end of the season and with the Owls just three points off safety, alongside two vital games coming up against Rotherham and Plymouth Argyle, Rohl could be quietly confident at strengthening their bid.