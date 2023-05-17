Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of gaining promotion back to the Championship received a massive blow on Friday night following a 4-0 loss to Peterborough United.

The heavy first-leg defeat to Peterborough has given Darren Moore’s side a near insurmountable task as they bid to keep their promotion dreams alive in the return leg.

Two goals for Posh either side of half-time saw Wednesday suffer a loss in a game that looks to have all but ended their play-off hopes ahead of 2023/24.

Should they fail to go up, it will be Wednesday's third season in League One in a row following their relegation from the Championship in 2021. The Owls received a 12 point deduction for breaching the League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules that campaign; however, this was later reduced to 6 points by an Independent League Arbitration panel.

It's likely to be a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for another promotion challenge or, barring some sort of miracle, life back in the Championship.

They are likely to be building another promotion pushing squad in League One, and are a club with decent resources due to their size and large fanbase at the level, meaning they could remain an attractive proposition for players, even in the third tier.

For example, a player such as Nick Powell should be considered by them despite it being a highly ambitious move at League One level.

Why would Nick Powell be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Powell, who will leave the Potters on the expiration of his contract, could add some more creativity and attacking threat to the Owls' squad and that could make all the difference next season as they aim to push for promotion once more.

Wednesday have a number of forward players out of contract this summer: Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, and Mallik Wilks are all expiring in June 2023, and the versatile Callum Paterson as well.

Powell is reportedly on a fairly lucrative deal at the bet365 Stadium, but he will surely know that he'll need to take a wage cut if he moves on this term and that could help Wednesday during contract negotiations, even if he would expect to be among the highest earners at the club.

He has also suffered with injury problems during his time in Staffordshire, which would help as part of the negotiation process as well. That fact should not deter Wednesday, as Powell could be a difference-maker in the third tier.

Powell makes up for his lack of regular appearances with a fantastic record in front of goal, scoring 28 goals and recording 10 assists in 118 competitive appearances for Stoke. He is a major goal threat and in his late 20s, which could prompt a move down a level, where he could be among the league's best players.

The 29-year-old never reached the early potential shown at Crewe but has still put up fantastic career numbers for an attacking midfielder. In 198 Championship games, he has 48 goals and 19 assists, and in League One he notched 15 goals and seven assists in 39 games.

Playing as a secondary striker behind a player like Michael Smith could make him lethal at third-tier level, especially for a side who are as likely to dominate as Sheffield Wednesday.

He would be a shrewd addition on a free transfer if the wages are not too high for him. Powell would be another talismanic figure at Hillsborough and ease the burden on a player like Barry Bannan, if not become the outright star player straight away.

He would be an affordable and decent medium-term signing - and he's certainly someone who should be under consideration at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the summer window.