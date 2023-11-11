After a dreadful start to their Championship campaign, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking at January as a chance to reinforce their squad in a bid to avoid a swift return to League One.

The Owls are rock bottom of the table with just one win and six points from their opening 15 games.

However, despite their awful start, they aren't dead and buried yet with 21st place Huddersfield Town just nine points ahead of them.

If Wednesday were to go on a good run, they could close the gap within a few weeks.

Under new boss Danny Röhl, the Owls have looked a more cohesive outfit.

They picked up their only win of the season under the German manager, a 2-0 win at Hillsborough against rivals Rotherham United.

January's recruitment will be crucial for the Owls if they're to have any chance of staying in the division, and they could potentially look at experienced Championship players from other clubs who aren't getting game time.

One of whom could be 26-year-old midfielder Andy Rinomhota at Cardiff City.

The Zimbabwe international has found Championship minutes very hard to come by this season and would potentially be interested in a move away from the Welsh capital.

Why would Sheffield Wednesday be interested in Andy Rinomhota?

Under new Cardiff boss Erol Bulut, Rinomhota has played just 12 minutes of Championship football this season.

This marks a huge turnaround for the 26-year-old who played 39 league games for the Bluebirds last season.

The Zimbabwe international can be a quality operator at this level, but thanks to Cardiff recruiting Aaron Ramsey and Greek international Manolis Siopis, he's fallen down the pecking order at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It was seen as quite a coup for the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022 when Rinomhota opted to join them after the expiration of his contract at Reading, and he enjoyed a solid 2022-23 campaign, where he picked up three assists.

The 26-year-old has played three full games for the Bluebirds in the Carabao Cup, but hasn't featured in the league since the first weekend of the season.

He's only made the bench on six occasions this season, showing how out of favour he is under Bulut.

Given his lack of minutes, surely it's best for both parties if he moves on in January whether that be on a temporary or permanent basis.

Rinomhota could provide an upgrade on the likes of Jeff Hendrick in Wednesday's midfield, with the Irish International starting just five league games this season and has failed to make the squad for their last three games.

This perhaps suggests that Röhl isn't a huge fan of the 31-year-old Newcastle United loanee and would instead prefer an option with more dynamism and athleticism, which Rinohmota would provide in the centre of the park.

During his time at Reading, the Leeds-born midfielder showed he's a player more than capable of playing regular Championship football, and at the age of 26, he'll be looking to play as regularly as possible as he enters the prime of his career.

How likely is Andy Rinomhota to leave Cardiff?

In August, Cardiff boss Erol Bulut told Wales Online that Rinomhota was free to leave Cardiff if the right offer were to come in.

Bulut said: "If Andy has something, for him it would be good (to leave). He is 26, he is our player.

"So he will continue with us and see."

It's evident that the midfielder is no longer in the plans at Cardiff but the club are unwilling to let him on a free as he still has 18 months left on a three-year deal.

Wednesday should chance their arm in January with a loan bid, it would suit all parties and give Wednesday some much needed strength in depth.