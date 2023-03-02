Sheffield Wednesday should look to capitalise on uncertain Watford situation: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday will have one eye on next season’s Championship campaign as they continue to thrive at the top of League One.

Sitting three points clear of Plymouth Argyle in second and eight points above Ipswich Town in third, whilst having a game in hand on both, the Owls are in an excellent position to go on and secure automatic promotion.

Despite being dealt defensive blow after defensive blow this season, both from an injury perspective and then through Cardiff City recalling Mark McGuinness, it would be no shock if Darren Moore looks to bolster his backline numbers in the summer.

One player who could emerge on the radar of the Yorkshire club, should they go on to secure promotion back to the second tier, is Watford’s Mattie Pollock.

The Hornets defender embarked on a positive loan spell with Cheltenham Town in League One last time out, earning rave views from the south-west.

Finding himself down the pecking order when he returned to Vicarage Road, Pollock joined Aberdeen on loan for the second half of this season at the end of the January window.

Finding himself on the fringes of things at Watford, and then the Hornets going on to sign Ryan Porteous, it remains to be seen what the future looks like for Pollock.

Still just 21 years of age, there is certainly a lot of scope for Pollock to progress with the Hertfordshire club, however, you get the feeling that they could be open to hearing permanent offers.

Sheffield Wednesday would be a good fit for Pollock for a number of reasons, with Moore proving to be a manager who works well with younger players.

Looking at the club’s current central defensive options, they have experienced and prime options but they could perhaps do with a defender with an incredibly high potential who is still developing at a rapid rate.

Having experienced defenders already in the team would only bode well for the 21-year-old and it would give him an excellent opportunity to gradually be brought in and continue his progression.

Tough, tenacious, defensively dominant and comfortable with the ball at his feet he is someone who would also meet the stylistic demands at Hillsborough.

It would be no surprise if lots of teams put Pollock on their radars ahead of the opening of the summer window but Sheffield Wednesday is an attractive destination when considering development, the size of the club and their ambitions.