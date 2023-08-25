It has been a very disappointing start for Sheffield Wednesday, as they sit bottom of the Championship table.

The Owls have played three games in the league so far and have lost all three, which will be a worry for Xisco Munoz and the Sheffield Wednesday fans.

As the transfer window is now days away from closing, it may be expected that Wednesday will be busy in the remaining days as Munoz looks to get the club out of this slump.

The Yorkshire outfit have already made 10 new additions this summer, but the fans will probably be wanting more as these new additions are yet to make their mark.

One area of the pitch that Munoz may look to strengthen is their defence, as they have already conceded seven goals in their opening three league games.

A player they should look to turn to is Manchester United defender Teden Mengi, who may be set for another loan move away from the club.

What is Teden Mengi’s current situation at Manchester United?

Mengi is a product of the Man United youth system, having been at the club for most of his life.

The 21-year-old has been a consistent presence in the club’s youth teams, playing over 80 times in the under-18s and under-23s.

The defender, who can play at centre-back as well as right back, has played twice for the Man United first team but is still considered to be on the fringes of the squad.

It was reported by Manchester Evening News back in July, that he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford on loan in this transfer window. As of yet nothing has materialised, so Sheffield Wednesday should be looking to strike a deal before any other interested sides jump in.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday sign Teden Mengi?

Mengi is a highly rated defender who has been unfortunate with the injuries he has picked up, which have hampered his career.

The 21-year-old looked to be leaving the Red Devils on loan last summer, but he sustained an injury that ruled him out for a sustained period of time.

Then in the January transfer window, the same happened again, so he spent last season trying to keep his fitness up and playing for United’s under-23s.

Mengi is the captain of Man United’s under-23 side, but given he isn’t part of the first team picture and is still under contract until 2024, the young defender may be expected to go out on loan in this transfer window.

The defender has previous experience in the Championship and could be a useful option for a team like Sheffield Wednesday, who will be keen to ensure they can tighten up their defence for the remainder of the season.

Mengi already has 18 Championship appearances to his name, which came over two loan spells at Derby County and Birmingham City.

The defender showed glimpses of what he is capable of in a short amount of time; he averaged 1.7 tackles per game for the Blues while collecting one per game for Derby.

He was only dribbled past 0.2 times at Birmingham and 0.1 times at Derby, with him averaging 1.4 tackles per game between the two clubs, as per WhoScored.com.

As expected, as a Man United player, Mengi is a defender who can operate with the ball at his feet, which can be a bonus for any team these days that likes to play out from the back.

The 21-year-old averaged 25.1 passes at Birmingham, with 73% being successful. While with Derby, Mengi averaged 44.2 per game with a successful pass rate of 85.7%, as per WhoScored.com.

Mengi is very much a raw talent, but he has shown throughout Man United’s youth teams that he is a very physical defender who can play in different roles and can adapt to situations.

Of course, he is young and somewhat unproven in the Championship, but with time running out, Sheffield Wednesday may struggle to find a defender willing to come into the club in the position they are in. So, they wouldn’t do their chances any harm by adding a player who is looking to play regular first-team football this season.