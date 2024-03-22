Highlights Barry Bannan is a Sheffield Wednesday legend, sticking with the club through thick and thin despite lucrative offers elsewhere.

Barry Bannan is considered a club legend at Sheffield Wednesday, having spent nine years with the Owls.

After arriving on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, the former Scotland international has become the focal point of Wednesday's midfield, sticking with the club through thick and thin despite offers from elsewhere.

Bannan helped Wednesday reach the Championship play-off finals in his first year at the club, but they failed to match that accomplishment in the following years, and when Wednesday were relegated to League One in 2021, the Scot could've moved back to the Championship.

He stayed with Wednesday, though, firing them back to the Championship last season. But at 35 years old, Wednesday will need to start looking around for his replacement soon.

Bannan has played 34 games this season and is still an integral part of Wednesday's team, but they would be unwise not to start looking into a succession plan for the midfielder.

Barry Bannan career stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield Wednesday 394 30 65 Aston Villa 82 2 7 Crystal Palace 27 1 4 Blackpool 22 1 2 Aston Villa Reserves 19 9 6 Bolton 16 0 3 Derby 10 1 1 Leeds 7 0 2

Bannan expected to sign new contract

Despite talk about his long-term future at the club, manager Danny Rohl expects Bannan to sign a new contract in the summer, regardless of whether Wednesday avoid relegation.

Bannan's contract expires at the end of this season, but he could still play on into the 2024-25 season.

This means a decision about his successor doesn't necessarily have to be made this summer. Wednesday, though, would be wise to bring in his replacement soon to allow him to learn from Bannan.

Toni Moya offers perfect replacement for Bannan

Toni Moya is a Spanish midfielder who plays for Zaragoza in the Segunda División.

The 26-year-old is a progressive playmaker, coming into his prime years.

He likes to get hold of the ball and dictate possession like Bannan and has the quality to open up defences with his range of passing.

Moya's also an astute set-piece taker and assumes responsibility for corners and free kicks.

Whilst not a strong tackler, he makes an effort to recover possession and is assertive in the air.

Wednesday rank ninth in the Championship for crosses attempted, and Moya is a keen crosser of the ball, attempting more than six a game.

His ability to use the ball is akin to Bannan's, whilst his strength from set pieces and crosses matches how Wednesday look to attack.

Zaragoza are 15th in the Segunda División and will likely be resigned to losing Moya if Wednesday decide to approach him. But as with most of Wednesday's summer business, a decision won't be made until the season is finished.

Wednesday are still embroiled in a relegation battle, and their budget for the summer will no doubt hinge on whether they can stay up.

It will also influence Bannan's decision as to whether he stays at the club beyond the expiry of his contract this summer.

Wednesday also need to consider replacements for Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo and James Beadle, who've all played crucial roles for the club since arriving on loan in January.

It's unclear whether Wednesday will be able to sign any of their loanees to permanent deals in the summer, but any deal will have a bearing on Wednesday's budget and plans to recruit Bannan's successor.