Sheffield Wednesday will need to address their left wing-back situation ahead of the summer window.

Jaden Brown is out of contract in the summer, with Marvin Johnson also on course to leave Hillsborough at the end of the season as things stand.

However, it seems as though Johnson is open to extending his stay in South Yorkshire and with the player recording three goals and nine assists in all competitions this term, he is certainly providing value for money.

With this in mind, it would be a surprise if he isn't tied down to a new deal, though a competitor for his starting spot will be required if Brown departs.

After a brief spell in the team not so long ago, he has been an unused substitute since then and with this in mind, he could potentially be allowed to depart Hillsborough when the summer comes along.

The Owls were previously in a strong league position, but their recent form reinforces the fact that they aren't up just yet and will need to line up targets for life in the Championship and League One.

Nesta Guinness-Walker's situation at Reading

There are some players that could be suitable for both divisions though, with one of them being Reading's Guinness-Walker.

Although he could potentially extend his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium beyond the summer, he may want to leave Berkshire after finding himself behind others including Baba Rahman in the pecking order for much of the campaign.

Considering he offers a lot more going forward than the currently injured Rahman, you could understand it if he was frustrated with his lack of game time previously.

Paul Ince seems to prefer experience over youth - and that probably won't bode well for Guinness-Walker if the left wing-back signs a new deal and his current manager stays in charge of the relegation battlers beyond the end of this season.

Sheffield Wednesday's chance to swoop

This frustration could allow the Owls to pounce and although they may not be able to offer him too much game time immediately, he could be a long-term successor for Johnson and may even force his way into the first 11 if the latter becomes unavailable or suffers a loss in form.

Guinness-Walker may not be the best defensively but he can be an extremely effective wing-back and showed during the early stages of this season that he can cope with the demands of the second tier, making him a good option to have regardless of which division Darren Moore's side are in next term.

And at 23, there's a chance he could grow into a much better play and be sold on for a considerable amount in the future, another reason why the Owls should enter the race for him.

With his future yet to be sorted in Berkshire, that could give the third-tier promotion candidates a great chance to swoop in this summer and it's an opportunity they shouldn't miss.

They may not have too much to spend during the summer, so bringing in free agents like Guinness-Walker could help them to spend transfer fees on other players instead and ensure they have enough quality to achieve their objectives.