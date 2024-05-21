Highlights Danny Rohl's impact at Sheffield Wednesday led to a successful escape from Championship relegation, finishing just three points off in 20th place.

Despite interest from other clubs like Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday is looking to extend Rohl's contract after positive discussions with the chairman.

Norwich should consider Rohl as an exciting managerial option due to his proven track record and potential to elevate the team to new heights.

Danny Rohl instigated a great escape from Championship relegation after his arrival at Sheffield Wednesday last October.

The Owls rolled the dice by appointing Rohl as the youngest manager in the Football League, with the club bottom of the Championship following Xisco Munoz' failure to win any of his 10 league games in charge.

Despite not having an immediate impact, the 35-year-old was soon able to galvanise a squad that already looked relegated in October into picking up points, and they eventually finished three points off relegation in 20th in the Championship, following a run of just three losses in their final 14 league games.

Since the season has ended, the German has been the reported subject of interest to multiple manager-less Championship clubs, but The Star has previously reported that initial talks between Rohl and Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri to discuss the way forward have 'gone positively.'

His contract runs until 2025, and it seems Wednesday are keen to tie him down to a new contract before another club with a more attractive proposition comes after his signature.

One of those clubs could be Norwich City, who are on the hunt for a new boss after they sacked David Wagner on May 17, less than 24 hours after their 4-0 play-off semi-final loss to Leeds United.

The Canaries will surely be interested in Rohl's services - he is a young, exciting manager that has proven his credentials in the Championship and may well be interested in making the move to East Anglia.

Danny Rohl contract latest

Rohl has a year left on his Wednesday contract, but the club want to tie him down to a new deal after he returns from taking time away with his family to recover this week, according to the Star.

The same report says that Rohl had previously been ‘eager to stick around and take things to the next level’ at Sheffield Wednesday after talks with chairman Chansiri.

Despite there being no indication of the length of contract that the Owls would offer Rohl, it would undoubtedly be a long-term deal on much-improved terms after his brilliant work to keep them up in 2023/24.

Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday Championship managerial record Games managed 35 Wins 15 Draws 5 Losses 15 Points 50 Points per game 1.43 stats according to transfermarkt

If other clubs do wish to prise him away from Hillsborough this summer, it will take a compensation fee 'somewhere in the close region of £5m,' according to the Star, with an added fee required to take his coaching staff with him.

He is certainly set to be in demand - Hull Live recently credited the Tigers with an interest in the 35-year-old after ex-boss Liam Rosenior was relieved of his duties on May 8, while Sunderland are said to be admirers of Rohl as well.

Norwich should go for Rohl

It seems a no-brainer for the Canaries to enquire over Rohl's availability, especially if contract talks between him and Chansiri do not amount to anything in the coming weeks.

Norwich's ambition shows no bounds - David Wagner finished in the play-offs but was still sacked and Rohl has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL.

He would surely be interested in the opportunity to manage a club that has been in the Premier League as recently as 2022 and boasts a strong squad with the likes of Gabriel Sara, Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz.

The Canaries' board have been no strangers to appointing German-born bosses in the past too, with Daniel Farke and Wagner both managing at Carrow Road in recent years.

Norwich are well-backed but the stumbling block to a potential approach could be the compensation that is needed to pay Rohl out of his current Owls contract.

However, if that money is no issue for Norwich's owners, the 35-year-old will surely be on their radar as an ambitious recruit ahead of next season.