Sheffield Wednesday should go all out for Leeds United man on one condition: Opinion

A massive January transfer window awaits Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday, as the Owls look to steer well clear of the relegation zone in 2021.

Wednesday secured their first win under Pulis last weekend, defeating Coventry City by a goal to nil at Hillsborough.

Pulis will hoping that that is the start of a turnaround for his side, as they look to climb out of the relegation zone as soon as possible.

The Owls sit four points adrift of safety in the Championship, though, and the teams above them have a game in hand.

The threat of relegation is still huge, then, and Pulis will be keen to strengthen his squad in next month’s transfer window.

Pulis is reportedly keen to add four new players to his squad next month, with a left-back, midfielder, winger and striker said to be on his radar.

One player who the Owls have been linked with of late is Leeds United’s young forward Sam Greenwood, as per Wales Online.

Greenwood has been catching the eye for Leeds this season, albeit in the Under-23s’, having been unable to break in the first-team as of yet,

The 18-year-old has scored six goals in eight games this season in the Premier League 2, after joining the club in the summer.

A loan move away could be beneficial for the youngster, then, with Wednesday said to be rivalling Bournemouth and Cardiff for his services.

Whilst Greenwood would be a much-needed addition for the Owls, they should sign him on one condition. They should also another experienced forward.

Whilst Greenwood may be a talent, he is still raw and is a novice when it comes to mens’ football.

The young forward may have been scoring goals for fun for the Under-23s’, but the Championship is a tough division and a tough nut to crack.

If Wednesday are to pin their goalscoring hopes solely on him, then it could be detrimental for both the club and the player.

Bringing in an experienced, proven forward would not only provide great experience for Greenwood, but it would also give Pulis another much-needed option in the final third.

Having scored only 11 goals this season, their woes up top are a concern. Greenwood may be part of the solution, but he isn’t the final piece in the jigsaw.