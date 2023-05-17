How promising it all looked for Sheffield Wednesday - though their capitulation at Peterborough on Friday evening has seen them more than likely stay in the third tier for another season.

Despite amassing 96 points under Darren Moore, the Owls travelled to London Road with the hopes of at least obtaining a draw to see themselves over the line at Hillsborough in this Thursday’s clash.

But fans will travel in their hordes to the north Sheffield venue with a 4-goal deficit, an almost insurmountable tally - at least in the play-offs. Should the inevitable happen, Wednesday would stay down knowing that some key players would leave as a result of contracts expiring in the summer.

And for Callum Paterson, he should be looking over his shoulder in anxiousness more than his teammates.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday release Callum Paterson?

Don’t get me wrong, Paterson is a player that has lit up the Football League in his five seasons whilst at Wednesday and Cardiff City.

He was a real menace at the Bluebirds, scoring 10 goals in his first season in the Welsh capital to propel Neil Warnock’s men into the Premier League, and despite an immediate return, he still blossomed the year after with a five-goal-haul in all competitions.

However, a move to Sheffield Wednesday has sent his career spiraling. Instant relegation in his first season in Yorkshire meant he would ply his trade in the third-tier - and it is evident that his efforts have done little to help in terms of the squad.

The utility player, who boasts the fact that he can play all but across the pitch, hasn’t quite hit the heights expected of him since relegation, and with his contract up in the summer parting ways makes sense for all parties.

Which players should Sheffield Wednesday offer new deals to instead?

Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith scored more goals than Paterson this season despite the Scot being deployed across the front line.

With Smith under contract there is no need to worry about his future, though Windass and Gregory are also out of contract.

However, as specialised players instead of being a ‘jack of all trades’ like Paterson, they have a defined role to play under Moore - something that is generally favoured, especially when being divisional favourites.

If Wednesday are to go up, they should reinvest the wages Paterson is set to free up in other areas that will help them shake off the ghosts of this season.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday not use Callum Paterson elsewhere?

Paterson is equally adept at playing right-back, and could be used there if he isn’t in the striking conversation.

But one-club man Liam Palmer has been exceptional in that role this term, notching five in the league.

Elsewhere, Jack Hunt can also slot in when needed, and in a call of desperation, centre-back Dominic Iorfa would also be able to take over Paterson’s role.

Of all the positions that Wednesday boast, Paterson would be left fighting it out for a first-team place the majority of the time - and that is something the club cannot afford to do with his wage.