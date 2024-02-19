Highlights Ike Ugbo's impact at Sheffield Wednesday has been crucial in their fight against relegation, with his goals helping turn their season around.

Despite playing just six games, Ugbo is already Wednesday's second top scorer, highlighting his importance and the need to secure him long-term.

A move to Wednesday could be the permanent solution Ugbo needs after struggling to find a home at various clubs throughout his career.

Danny Rohl will be pinpointed as the saviour of Sheffield Wednesday's great escape if he can mastermind survival for the Owls this season but Ike Ugbo is another that will deserve credit if they achieve the unachievable.

Ugbo came into the Hillsborough fold on loan in January with the Owls looking incredibly stranded in the relegation zone, but some strong form shown by himself and other teammates has seen them go within just four points of safety with 13 games to go.

Even the most optimistic of Wednesday fans will have had the South Yorkshire club down as certs for League One next term at the height of their tumultuous run under Xisco Munoz at the start of the season, but Ugbo has played a huge part in their burst to retain their Championship status for at least another season - and the club need to do anything and everything they can do keep him on the books.

Ike Ugbo season latest

Having begun the season at Cardiff City, it didn’t quite work out for Ugbo in the Welsh capital although he did enough to leave a decent enough impression that would suggest he has a future in the Championship.

Four goals in 22 games for the Bluebirds saw fit for Rohl’s side to make a move for him, and his stint at Hillsborough is already proving to be much more fruitful than his time under Erol Bulut. His strike to open the scoring against Millwall at the weekend was Ugbo's third goal in just six second-tier games and that has given the Owls a real shot at avoiding relegation.

A shambolic start under Munoz - which saw Wednesday register just six points from 17 games - has been turned around by Rohl, with seven wins in their last 15 games, and Ugbo’s strikes in their two previous wins have proven vital.

Sheffield Wednesday - Championship season so far Games Wins Points Gameweek 1 to Gameweek 17 17 1 6 Gameweek 18 to Gameweek 33 16 7 23

The fact that Ugbo is already Wednesday’s second-joint highest scorer despite having played just six games speaks volumes as to the effect he’s had in South Yorkshire - and regardless of where Wednesday will be playing their football next season, he needs to be signed up.

Why Sheffield Wednesday should force a deal through for Ike Ugbo

Ugbo's influence at Wednesday so far this season has already been spoken about, but equally, the influence the club are having on his future is just as important.

Including loan spells, Ugbo has featured for nine clubs already at the age of just 25, and that is without counting the 13 years he spent at Chelsea where he failed to make a first-team appearance.

Loan spells at Dutch side Roda JC and Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge remain his most successful stints throughout his career with a combined tally of 29 league goals in 60 games, but since then, he’s found it hard to nail down a place where he feels at home.

Permanent moves to Troyes and Genk have only resulted in five league goals in 43 games and so a move to Wednesday, where he would likely be Rohl’s first-choice striker, could finally see him end up with a permanent move that works for both parties.

If things continue as they are, you have to think that the Owls will take action and look to open talks about a potential summer move.