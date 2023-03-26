Sheffield Wednesday are in a great position as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

It has been an epic battle at the top of League One, and whilst there’s still the potential for more twists and turns in the run-in, the Owls will fancy their chances.

Defeat to Barnsley was a reminder that they can’t afford to slip up, but, even in the 4-2 defeat, there were positive signs and enough to believe it was just a bad night.

The promotion push is exciting for all concerned, although it does make life difficult for the recruitment team, who have no doubt drawn up two lists of targets depending on what league Wednesday will be in.

And, here we look at TWO players who should be on their radar if they do go up to the Championship…

Michal Helik

The centre-back would be doing his own tour of Yorkshire if this happens, as he was at Barnsley before joining Huddersfield, where he is now. However, during those three seasons in English football, Helik has proven himself to be a good Championship defender.

Even with the Terriers, where it’s been a struggle all season, the Polish international has been a rare positive, with his no-nonsense style endearing him to the support.

Aden Flint has been very good since joining Wednesday in January, but he is only on loan, and, regardless of whether he joins permanently, Darren Moore would need at least one centre-back.

They would probably need Huddersfield to go down for this to happen, but that’s got a chance, and if Neil Warnock’s side are replaced in the second tier by Wednesday, they should also go for Helik too.

Lawrence Shankland

Wednesday are flying this season, but they’ve done so without a natural clinical goalscorer. Michael Smith and Josh Windass both have 11 in the campaign, and whilst they bring more to the team than just goals, they will need more in the Championship.

Therefore, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland should appeal. He is the type of penalty box finisher that Moore will want, evident by the fact he has hit 17 in 28 games for the Edinburgh outfit.

If you get the Scotland international the service, he will find the net. This summer is going to be about quality over quantity for Wednesday, and Shankland would fit the bill.

Some will feel this is an ambitious and perhaps unrealistic move, but he has been linked with Birmingham City, so if Wednesday put up the money, there could be a deal there to be done.

