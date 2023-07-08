Entering July is a significant moment in the transfer market right across the EFL.

With contracts traditionally coming to an end on June 30th, July 1st is the date that released players officially become free agents.

Now, whilst some players are made aware of their release well ahead of this date, for others, the situation can go on longer.

For clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, just coming back up to the Championship, it could potentially prove a crucial period, then, particularly given that new boss Xisco Munoz has just been officially announced.

With finances finite, snapping up a few good free agents this summer could go a long way to getting the club where they need to be come next May, which is surely anywhere in the Championship that sees them remaining in the division.

The club have already signed Reece James from Blackpool, but in the coming days and weeks, plenty more additions are going to be needed, and, dare I say, a few of these will indeed be free agents.

Craig Cathcart now available

On the topic of free agents, one player who recently found out that they would not be staying on at their current club, for example, is Craig Cathcart.

When Watford announced their retained list at the beginning of June, they announced that discussions with Cathcart over a new deal were still ongoing.

However, clearly no new deal was reached, with Watford eventually confirming Cathcart's departure last week.

Transfer interest in Cathcart

Now, naturally, given Craig Cathcart's ability and experience, potential suitors for the 34-year-old have already emerged.

According to The Athletic, for example, newly-promoted side Ipswich Town are keen on striking a deal with the defender.

Kieran McKenna's side, like Sheffield Wednesday, are about to embark upon their return to the Championship and clearly believe that Cathcart's experience could come in handy.

Sheffield Wednesday should try to sign Craig Cathcart

In my opinion, if he's good enough for Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday are another club that should be all over this one.

Now, I'll admit, signing a 34-year-old defender on a free transfer just after they have been released from their club does not exactly scream glamorous signing.

But, this could prove to be an incredibly shrewd pick up for whoever nabs Cathcart this summer - Sheffield Wednesday included were they to go in for him.

Cathcart in action against Sheffield Wednesday in 2020/21

The Northern Irishman, who has an impressive 72 international caps for his country, has brilliant pedigree, and not only at Championship level.

Having signed for Watford in 2014, Cathcart played a big role in their promotion to the top-flight that season, and was always a dependable member of the Hornets squad in the top-flight.

The 34-year-old, from his time at Watford and elsewhere, has made 183 appearances in the Premier League, and a further 207 in the Championship.

Now, no disrespect to Sheffield Wednesday's current defensive options, but they simply do not have that sort of pedigree.

Not to mention, with just Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo and Ciaran Brennan as natural centre-backs on the books at present, the department is looking light on numbers and Championship experience.

Brennan has made just 32 senior appearances in his career, for example, whilst Akin Famewo has never played Championship football before.

The fact Watford held discussions right until the very end with Cathcart over a new deal shows they were reluctant to let him leave, and that he still has plenty to offer.

For a club like Sheffield Wednesday, just returning to the Championship, snapping up a player like Cathcart on a one-year deal would be very shrewd business indeed.