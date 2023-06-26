Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock departure of Darren Moore last week.

Moore left Hillsborough by mutual consent just three weeks after leading the Owls to promotion from League One through the play-offs, with The Star claiming that disagreements over the transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Who has been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Former manager Carlos Carvalhal, who guided the club to the Championship play-offs in 2016 and 2017, was linked the role, but Chansiri later said there is "no chance" of the 57-year-old returning, while Vitor Campelos, Giuseppe Iachini and Benito Carbone are all said to be interested in taking over.

Campelos and Iachini have achieved success in Portugal and Italy respectively and are intriguing candidates, but Carbone is an appointment Wednesday should avoid given that his managerial spells have been short-lived and unsuccessful and he has tried and failed to land the job previously.

But as the Owls are a newly-promoted side and entering what looks set to be an incredibly competitive Championship, Chansiri must not gamble and make a move for former Leicester City and Norwich City manager Dean Smith.

Would Dean Smith be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Chansiri is keen to recruit a manager with experience and a track record of success and Smith would tick both of those boxes.

Smith has had stints in charge of Brentford, Aston Villa and Norwich in the Championship and led Villa to promotion to the Premier League in 2019 before guiding them to top flight survival and the Carabao Cup final the following season.

It is also fair to say that Smith has had his struggles and there is no doubt his tenure at Norwich was disappointing as he failed to keep them in the top flight before being sacked in December.

However, the Canaries were fifth at the time of Smith's dismissal and finished 13th under his successor David Wagner, so while performances and results were declining under Smith and dissent was increasing towards him from the fan base, there is an argument to say that he was harshly treated.

There may also be concerns over Smith's recent spell at Leicester after he was unable to prevent the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League, but he was only given eight games after Brendan Rodgers' departure in April and the fact a squad containing the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes was even involved in a relegation battle in the first place underlines the size of the task he faced at the King Power Stadium.

Smith built a side playing attractive, attacking football during his time at Brentford, laying the foundations for Thomas Frank to build on and aside from than the latter stages of his reign at Villa, he oversaw continual progression year-on-year.

Leicester's performances under Smith did improve towards the end of the season, but he was brought in too late to save them.

Chansiri may be targeting the play-offs next season, but in their first year back in the Championship, a year of consolidation is a much more realistic target and Smith would be the perfect man to deliver that given his vast experience.

The next manager is expected to work on a "shoestring" budget and Smith has achieved success with limited resources at Walsall and Brentford, so is more than capable of managing in those conditions.

He may not be an attractive name, but Smith is a safe pair of hands and is the sensible option the Owls need rather than an unnecessary gamble.