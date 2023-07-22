It is set to be a busy few weeks at Sheffield Wednesday in the remainder of the transfer window.

The Owls have had a turbulent summer following their promotion from League One after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Darren Moore left the club just weeks after leading them to promotion, with former Watford manager Xisco Munoz taking over at Hillsborough.

The permanent arrival of defender Reece James from Blackpool is the club's only bit of business so far this summer, leaving their squad incredibly light with the start of the Championship season just over two weeks away.

There is plenty of work for Munoz to do in the transfer market with additions needed across the team, but recruiting a new goalkeeper will be one of his priorities.

What is Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeper situation?

After the departure of David Stockdale at the end of his contract this summer, Cameron Dawson is the only senior goalkeeper on the club's books, with Pierce Charles and Luke Jackson providing back-up.

Dawson spent the first half of last season as second choice behind Stockdale, but he was handed an opportunity between the sticks in December.

He was dropped for Stockdale in March after some unconvincing performances, but just three games later, he regained his place in the team and he remained as number one for the rest of the season, helping Wednesday to promotion.

Munoz could decide to stick with Dawson in the Championship, but there are question marks after he made a number of errors last season and he has struggled in the second tier previously.

The Owls have been linked with Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Axel Werner, who is a free agent after leaving Spanish side Elche at the end of his contract.

But Peacock-Farrell himself was known for the occasional mistake during his previous stint at Hillsborough in the 2021-22 season, while Werner has only played 73 senior games in his career at the age of 27.

With that in mind, Wednesday should target a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Would Daniel Iversen be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Iversen has been with the Foxes since 2018 and after loan spells with Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, OH Leuven and twice with Preston North End, he was finally handed an opportunity in the first-team last season.

The 25-year-old replaced Danny Ward in March, starting the Foxes' final 12 games of the campaign, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

After the Foxes completed the signing of Mads Hermansen from Brondby, Iversen's future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain.

While it is unknown whether Hermansen will be Leicester's first choice next season, it is unlikely that the club would pay a reported £5 million fee for a player who is not going to start.

Iversen is unlucky not to be allowed to continue as the Foxes' number one as he has previously proven his quality at Championship level during his two spells at Preston.

In his full season at Deepdale during the 2021-22 campaign, Iversen kept 14 clean sheets in 48 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions and he was rewarded for his performances, winning the club's Player of the Year award.

At this stage of his career, Iversen needs to be playing regular football and if he is not going to receive that with Enzo Maresca's side, he needs to move on.

Iversen is excellent goalkeeper at Championship level and did not look out of place in the top flight last season, so he would be the perfect option for the Owls.