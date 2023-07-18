Sheffield Wednesday have yet to be properly active in the transfer window so far this summer - and fans will be ultimately wary with time running out before their season opener against recently relegated Southampton.

Only Reece James, who was on loan at Hillsborough for the entirety of last campaign, has signed permanently for the first-team, with youngsters Jay Buchan and Ryan Wilson being the players to have linked up with the academy.

It’s the outgoings which have dominated the headlines in north Sheffield, with Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt and David Stockade all leaving the club after their contracts ran out, whilst Aden Flint returned to parent club Stoke City before his contract ran out at the bet365 Stadium. But, in a bid to get back on track, new boss Xisco Munoz could do worse than attracting a former Wednesday loan player - with Joshua Onomah back on the transfer scrapheap after being released by Preston North End.

Why would Joshua Onomah be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Onomah was a loanee at Wednesday in the 2018-19 season, making fifteen appearances under the guidance of Jos Luhukay and Steve Bruce as the Owls finished 12th.

He already knows the club, and having excelled at Fulham since with two promotions to the Premier League, it’s quite a shock to see Onomah on the scrapheap already - especially with Preston having released two midfielders, with long-serving playmaker Daniel Johnson departing.

With Adeniran and Dele-Bashiru’s exits, the Owls are somewhat depleted in the centre of the park - with Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan, George Byers and Tyreeq Bakinson their only proper options. Two smart, deeper playmakers in Bannan and Byers will offer a steeliness in the engine room alongside Bakinson and Vaulks' box-to-box nature, but a lack of flair and audacity going forward is much needed - something Onomah will undoubtedly bring in terms of what he can do.

Where would Onomah fit in to Xisco Munoz's plans?

In his Championship spell with Watford, the Spaniard tended to play with a four-at-the-back system, usually resulting in a 4-3-3 with two deep-lying players, allowing a more attacking midfielder to blossom behind the striker.

As per the players already at his disposal, you would think that Byers and Bannan would operate in behind Onomah in a possession-based midfield three, which would allow for the influence of Mallik Wilks, Josh Windass and co. to exert their dominance and put any woes of a relegation behind them.

Onomah already has vast experience in the second-tier with 112 appearances to his name so far, and that experience could be invaluable against sides such as Plymouth, Rotherham and Ipswich, who generally have less second-tier experience.

Where else do Sheffield Wednesday need to strengthen?

Aden Flint and Jack Hunt's exits mean that other defensive additions are needed, especially with the Owls having just four senior defensive options alongside their midfield shortages. Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Reece James are likely to front a decent Championship defence, though any injuries or suspensions could massively disrupt any momentum that Munoz has built, and they do need options in that department.