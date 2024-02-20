Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's recent victory has given them hope of avoiding relegation in the Championship.

Danny Rohl has brought unity and belief to the team, improving their performance significantly.

Despite being linked with Ravel Morrison, his playing style may not suit the team's current structure, and bringing him in could be risky.

Sheffield Wednesday kept themselves in the race to stay in the Championship thanks to a massive victory over fellow strugglers Millwall last time out.

Even though the Yorkshire outfit are still four points from safety, they will now feel they have a realistic chance of completing what must be considered a great escape.

Danny Rohl continues to impress at Hillsborough

It feels like it’s sometimes forgotten just how much of a mess Wednesday were in when Rohl arrived, as they were seven points away from 21st place and hadn’t won in 11 games.

Yet, the bigger issue was the state of the club, as owner Dejphon Chansiri was coming in for fierce criticism, and everyone seemed disgruntled.

It should be said that everything isn’t suddenly rosy now for the Owls, but Rohl has created a unity and belief among the squad. The fans are also behind the players, and can see they’re going in the right direction.

Ravel Morrison transfer link makes no sense

Therefore, it’s somewhat surprising to see that Wednesday have been linked with a move for free agent Ravel Morrison.

There are some that will argue he’s a risk worth taking. The Yorkshire side are still in real trouble, and Morrison boasts the individual quality that could make him an asset to a side at this level.

However, there are several red flags to this potential deal, which is why Rohl must not roll the dice and give Morrison another chance in English football at Hillsborough.

As outlined above, there is a sense of togetherness at Wednesday right now, and one player could change things significantly.

That’s not to say Morrison would be a disruptive influence, as there are some in the game who claim he’s a good character, but the number of clubs he has had, and the issues in the past, mean it’s clearly a risk to bring him in.

Rohl has set about changing the culture at Wednesday, and whilst it’s taken some time, you are seeing the benefits of that.

There are some excellent senior pros at the club that help drive those new standards, notably Barry Bannan, and it’s key that everyone continues to pull in the same direction.

Furthermore, there will be doubts about Morrison’s suitability to Wednesday from a playing perspective.

The German coach has a clear structure of how he wants the team to play, and the new signings have made a difference.

Ian Poveda has brought pace and skill out wide, with Ike Ugbo offering a genuine goalscoring threat, and Bannan continues to thrive in the middle of the park.

Morrison is more of a free spirit, and if he was picked in this Wednesday XI, it would likely be in a deeper midfield role or starting out wide, neither of which is his best role.

Whether Rohl can keep Wednesday in the Championship remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he has put the building blocks in place that are slowly making the team better, and he needs to be given time to do that in the years to come, even if they are relegated in May.

Bringing in Morrison threatens to undo some of that work, so it’s a move they should avoid.