Sheffield Wednesday are once again in a relegation dogfight in their first season back in the Championship after a couple of years away.

The Owls are currently sitting in 23rd position and are just one point adrift from safety in the second tier of English football

A horrific start under Xisco Munoz left them with just two points from their opening ten games, but Danny Rohl replaced him in October and has given them a fighting chance of avoiding the drop with eight games to go.

A problem position at the start of the season was in-between the sticks, but the January signing of James Beadle solved those issues has seemingly solved those issues.

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping situation was a major problem

At the start of the season, Munoz brought in 12 new players, giving the squad that got promoted last season an overhaul.

In terms of goalkeepers, last season Wednesday switched between Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale, with each making over 20 league appearances.

Munoz brought in a keeper of his own though in Devis Vasquez, who joined from AC Milan on loan.

After his arrival, he started every league game under Munoz, but kept just one clean sheet in nine league games, conceding 16 goals.

Vasquez had a save percentage of 59%, putting him in the bottom 15% of keepers in the division, and when Rohl came in, Vasquez would not make another appearance, with the German opting for Dawson.

He did not fare much better, keeping just four clean sheets in 18 games, but when Vasquez’s loan was terminated in January, which left Dawson as the Owls’ only senior keeper.

James Beadle's signing has been a good piece of business for Sheffield Wednesday

Vasquez's imminent loan termination led to Wednesday signing James Beadle on loan from Brighton.

He had spent the first half of the season on loan in League One with Oxford United, where he kept seven clean sheets in 25 games, and the youngster had impressed in particular with his passing, which suits Rohl’s style of play.

So far, the 19-year-old has taken the step to the Championship brilliantly keeping five clean sheets in 11 games.

James Beadle's Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats Appearances 11 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 5 Save percentage 61.4% Goals prevented -0.9 Pass accuracy 64.5% Long ball accuracy 25.4% Stats Correct As Of March 24, 2024 - As Per FotMob

The 19-year-old’s performances have been recognised by England, as he has been called up for the under-20's squad for this international break.

Sheffield Wednesday should be talking to Brighton about extending James Beadle's loan

With Beadle showing his worth for Wednesday, the Owls should look to bring him back in on loan next season regardless of what division they are in.

He still has a lot to learn at the age of 19, but he may benefit a lot more from the stability at his age of being at one club and learning if he is not going to get into Brighton's first-team anytime soon.

He has jumped from spending the second half of last season with Crewe Alexandra in League Two, to the first half of this season with Oxford in League One, and now Wednesday in the Championship.

Whilst the jump up in division is good for his development, being at three different clubs in completely different parts of the country in the last 18 months might eventually hinder him too.

He is also not ready for the Brighton first-team yet, having only spent half a season in the Championship - he needs more first-team football at a good level before he can start for them.

With Rohl now having a goalkeeper he can trust, Wednesday have to do all they can to make sure he stays with them next season.

Of course, relegation to League One will perhaps not favour Wednesday too well when it comes to getting an extended loan agreement over the line, but getting in there early could really help them strike a deal for the 2024-25 campaign.