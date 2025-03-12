The Steel City derby is always a pivotal fixture in Sheffield’s football calendar, but for Sheffield Wednesday, the upcoming clash with Sheffield United carries an added layer of frustration.

With their season marred by inconsistency and a lack of cutting edge in the transfer market, they now face the prospect of being undone by a player they aggressively pursued in January in Harry Clarke.

The versatile defender, whom Wednesday attempted to sign on loan from Ipswich Town, ultimately opted for Bramall Lane instead.

Now, with Clarke due to return from injury, he could play a decisive role in Sunday’s derby. Should he impress, it would serve as a stark reminder of what the Owls failed to secure - a moment of cruel irony in a season already defined by missed opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Harry Clarke

Wednesday’s defensive frailties have been well-documented this season. Recognising the need for reinforcements, the club made a formal approach for Clarke in the final week of the January transfer window.

The Owls were not alone in their pursuit, with multiple Championship clubs registering interest. Ultimately, Clarke chose Sheffield United, a club entrenched in a battle for automatic promotion back to the Premier League. For the Blades, his arrival offered both quality and versatility - attributes that would have significantly strengthened Wednesday’s own defensive setup.

The Sheffield teams on the Championship table Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Sheffield United 37 +24 77 10 Sheffield Wednesday 37 -5 51

The failure to secure Clarke was emblematic of Wednesday’s wider recruitment struggles, a recurring theme that has left their squad lacking the depth and tactical flexibility required to compete consistently. With Clarke now preparing to return from injury in time for the derby, they may come to regret their inability to get the deal over the line.

Since joining Sheffield United, Clarke has made five appearances. His ability to contribute both defensively and in transition makes him a valuable asset in a side that prioritises width and dynamic movement.

Harry Clarke’s Sheffield United performance could show the Owls what they’re missing

Although he has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks, his return comes at a crucial time. With United aiming to consolidate their position in the Championship’s top two, Clarke’s energy, defensive composure, and ability to progress the ball could be vital.

Should he feature against at Hillsborough on Sunday, his presence could expose the very weaknesses that prompted the Owls’ initial pursuit.

Instead, the Owls have persisted with a makeshift backline. Their failure to recruit Clarke has left them with few viable solutions, and if he performs well in the derby, it will only highlight their shortcomings in the transfer market.

For Wednesday, the Steel City derby represents far more than a chance to secure three points. With their season faltering, this fixture offers an opportunity to restore pride and provide supporters with a moment to savor.

For the Blades, the stakes are entirely different. As United push for automatic promotion, every result carries significance. Clarke, having played a key role in Ipswich’s promotion-winning campaign last season, understands the demands of high-stakes fixtures. If he features on Sunday, he will bring both experience and a point to prove - particularly against a side that sought to sign him just weeks ago. If he delivers a commanding performance for United, it will serve as a stark reminder of what might have been.

For Wednesday, the key challenge is ensuring that this transfer misstep does not define their season. Yet, if Clarke plays a decisive role in a United victory, the frustration among the Owls supporters will be justified. In a campaign filled with missed opportunities, this one has the potential to prove one of the most painful.