Highlights Sheffield United’s relegation to the Championship sets up a long-awaited Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday after six seasons.

Max Lowe made a controversial move from Sheffield United to their rival Sheffield Wednesday after struggling for game time with the Blades.

As Sheffield Wednesday faces Sheffield United, Lowe will face a frosty reception from the Bramall Lane faithful due to his contentious switch.

Sheffield United have returned to the Championship after one season in the top flight.

The Blades endured a difficult campaign in the top flight, picking up just 16 points and three wins, with a goal difference of -69. It was one to forget but now their focus turns to the Championship as they will no doubt attempt to win another promotion.

Their relegation to the Championship means that they will meet with fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday for the first time in six seasons. The Owls had spent a couple of campaigns in League One and upon their return to the second tier last term, Sheffield United had been promoted to the Premier League.

The Steel City derby is arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in English football, but with the sides having not met for over five years, there is bound to be added intensity this season. Sheffield Wednesday have failed to get one over their rivals since February 2012, so they will be desperate to put that run to an end this season while Chris Wilder and co will not want to relinquish that record.

The first meeting comes in November when the Owls travel to Bramall Lane. It is guaranteed to be a heated contest but one player in particular may receive more stick from the home fans than his teammates.

Max Lowe signed for Wednesday earlier this summer and is well known by Blades supporters, having made the controversial decision to cross the Sheffield divide when his contract expired in the summer.

His return to Bramall Lane will surely be met with a frosty reception.

Max Lowe's time at Sheffield United

Lowe signed for Sheffield United as a 23-year-old back in September 2020, after the club finished ninth in the Premier League the season prior. The full-back was far from a regular starter in his first season with the Blades, as he made just eight Premier League appearances and spent most of his time on the bench.

The 2021/22 campaign saw Lowe move on loan to Nottingham Forest in the Championship, which was an interesting move given he'd progressed through the academy of their rivals Derby County.

Max Lowe's senior career so far Club Years Derby County 2013–2020 Shrewsbury Town (Loan) 2018 Aberdeen (Loan) 2018–2019 Sheffield United 2020-2024 Nottingham Forest (Loan) 2021-2022 Sheffield Wednesday 2024-

Despite suffering with injuries that season, he became an important part of the Forest side that earned promotion to the top flight, as he made four assists in 19 league starts. He even came off the bench in their play-off final victory at Wembley Stadium.

This evidently earned him more game time with his parent club in the following season, as he made 24 Championship starts and assisted seven goals in all competitions. He mostly featured on the left flank in a 3-5-2 formation and seemed to be perfecting that role.

It was back-to-back promotions for Lowe as Sheffield United finished second in the league and returned to the top flight. Unfortunately, he was very much in and out of the squad last season and only managed four Premier League appearances before leaving upon the expiry of his contract.

Not many Sheffield United supporters would have approved of his next destination.

Max Lowe arrives at Hillsborough

Now 27 years of age, Lowe has swapped the red, white, and black of Sheffield United for the blue and white of their closest rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday announced in mid-June that the left-back had agreed a deal to join them ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

It is a strong signing for the Owls, who are picking up an ex-Premier League player to compete for that left-wing back role in Danny Rohl's system. He will likely be competing with the experienced Marvin Johnson, who enjoyed a fine end to last season.

2024/25 will mark the first Steel City derby in six seasons, which will see the return of Max Lowe to Bramall Lane, but this time playing for the opposition and not just any opposition.

Lowe will know what is waiting for him but that might not take the sting out of the jeers and boos he will surely be met with from the majority of the home support when his side travel to Bramall Lane in November.