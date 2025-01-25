Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shea Charles has revealed it was a "surprise" to be recalled by Southampton earlier in the transfer window, but that he's "buzzing" to be back at Hillsborough after a bizarre week or so for the Northern Ireland international.

Charles has been a standout performer for the Owls this season but owner Dejphon Chansiri revealed at a fans' forum earlier this month that he had been recalled by parent club Southampton, a bombshell that looked to be a huge blow to Danny Rohl's side.

Despite being recalled, Charles was still able to play for Wednesday thanks to a seven-day clause in his deal, and his re-signing was confirmed on Friday amid fears that bitter rivals Sheffield United were about to swoop for his signature.

It's been a saga that Wednesday will be glad to see the back of, and Charles revealed it's been a weird couple of days.

Shea Charles on Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton saga

After re-signing with the Owls until the end of the season, Charles told Sheffield Wednesday's YouTube channel: "I’m buzzing. It was the plan all along to stay for the season. It was a surprise when the call came that I was being recalled, so to stay and finish the season here, I couldn’t be happier.

"It’s been a bit all over the place and having two games in that space, it’s been hard to focus on both because at one point I thought I was going to be moving back. Things change quickly. It’s been a bit weird.

“If it was going to be my last two games I wanted to try and put on good performances, but that’s like every game. I want to do my best and do what’s best for the team and for the fans and the club.

"I wanted to join in the summer and since I’ve been here, the team, the fans, the coaching staff and the manager all welcomed me so well at the start.

"It’s only got better, building relationships on the pitch and in the changing room. I’ve loved every minute of it and there’s no reason why I wouldn’t want to stay."

Re-signing Shea Charles is a huge boost for Sheffield Wednesday

Everybody at the club was devastated when Chansiri dropped the bombshell that Charles was to be recalled, so to have re-signed him is a huge boost.

When links with Sheffield United emerged, supporters would have understandably feared the worst, but it's clear that the Northern Ireland international always wanted to return to Hillsborough.

Shea Charles' 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 4 Pass accuracy 81.0% Long ball accuracy 42.0% Chances created 34 Dribble success 45.0% Touches 1,407 Tackles won % 53.2% Duels won 55.7%

He's been a key player for the Owls this season, and he's shown his class with four assists from a defensive midfield role, becoming one of the first names on Danny Rohl's teamsheet.

Sheffield Wednesday aren't out of the play-off race just yet, and securing Charles' services until the end of the season is a huge boost to their chances of reaching the top six.