Sheffield Wednesday set to win transfer race with Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday are set to win the race to sign Preston North End centre-back Jordan Storey on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports transfer centre (18/01, 23:09).

The Owls have made a slow start to the January window but it seems that with 12 days left of January, Darren Moore is finally about to strengthen his squad.

Wednesday, Ipswich Town, and Sunderland were all linked with a move for the 24-year-old but the Yorkshire club are now set to win the race for him.

As per Sky Sports transfer centre (18/01, 23:09), Storey was at Hillsborough yesterday to finalise the deal and is now set to join Moore’s squad until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The defender has made 98 appearances for Preston in the three and a half seasons since he joined the club from Exeter City and was a regular fixture this term ahead of the arrival of Ryan Lowe.

Since Lowe took charge in December, Sepp van den Berg has been shifted to right centre-back meaning Storey has looked excess to requirements.

The Verdict

Having missed out on Danny Bathh to Sunderland, signing Storey looks like a great bit of business for Wednesday and a move that works for all parties involved.

The Owls’ promotion hopes this term have been hampered by injuries to key players, particularly in defensive areas, so it is no surprise to see the backline bolstered as they look to climb up the table in the second half of the season.

In Storey, they’re signing a defender that didn’t look out of place at Championship level in the early part of the season and someone that will be hungry to prove to Lowe that he deserves a place in his Preston plans moving forward, having penned a new contract extension back in September that keeps him at Deepdale until 2025.

The 24-year-old has all the raw attributes you’d look for in a traditional centre-back and is capable in possession, if not the most natural ballplayer, and playing week in week out looks to be what he needs right now.

He clearly wasn’t going to get that at Preston, so a move to Wednesday and a step down to League One level seems a smart next step.

It’s an added bonus that the Owls have beaten out Ipswich and Sunderland to the signing – though the latter are likely no longer keen given they’ve signed Batth.