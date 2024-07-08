Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill.

According to The Star, the Owls have pencilled in a medical for the 20-year-old ahead of impending move to Hillsborough.

McNeill has previously spent stints on loan in the EFL with Newport County and Stevenage, featuring 23 times in the league between both clubs (all stats from Fbref).

The youngster was a highly rated member of the Man United academy system, but was unable to break into Erik ten Hag’s first team plans.

McNeill is currently available as a free agent following his departure from Old Trafford earlier this summer after his contract came to an end.

Charlie McNeill - EFL league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 (Newport County) 20 (13) 2 (1) 2023-24 (Stevenage) 3 1 (0)

Sheffield Wednesday eye Man United move

Sheffield Wednesday are set to win the race to sign McNeill despite interest from MLS and Italian clubs.

A medical is expected to take place in the coming days, as the club looks to iron out the final details of a transfer.

McNeill made his Manchester United debut coming off the bench in a Europa League game in September 2022, but he was unable to earn any more playing time for the Premier League side.

He will now be hoping that the next step in his career can result in more consistent game time, having featured just three times for Stevenage in League One last season.

McNeill signed for the third tier side in September 2023, but returned in January 2024 after being unable to play regular minutes in the team, although he did contribute one goal from his limited time on the pitch.

Danny Rohl is aiming to strengthen his attacking options this summer, and this will be the latest forward addition of their busy transfer market, provided it gets over the line.

The Owls narrowly avoided relegation last season, so will be hoping that new arrivals can help move them further up the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans

Sheffield Wednesday have made a fast start to the summer market already, and the addition of McNeill sees those plans continue, with work still being done on the possible arrival of Ike Ugbo back to the club.

Rohl has added Olaf Kobacki, Lax Lowe, Jamal Loe, Svante Ingelsson, Ben Hamer and Yan Valery have all signed for the Yorkshire outfit on a permanent basis.

James Beadle has also re-joined the Owls on loan after spending the second half of the previous campaign with the club on a temporary basis, arriving from Brighton.

Sheffield Wednesday have until 30 August to complete any remaining deals, with their opening league game set for 11 August, where they are at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Charlie McNeill is a promising signing for the future

McNeill might not be ready to be starting every game for Sheffield Wednesday just yet, but there is no denying his potential.

The 20-year-old excelled at underage level, which doesn’t guarantee success in the senior game but is a good indicator of his talent.

A loan move might be on the cards this season, so this may need to be considered one for the future by supporters.

But it could pay off quite handsomely if he lives up to his potential, especially given he will be signed for relatively little.