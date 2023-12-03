Highlights Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is willing to pay big wages for a loan striker in January.

Despite recent wins, Sheffield Wednesday are in a tough place in the Championship relegation battle.

The team needs a new striker, but spending too much on a loan player may not be sensible.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is prepared to spend big on wages to bring in a loan striker during the January transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

The Owls are currently in a very sticky situation in the Championship despite their excellent win against Blackburn Rovers yesterday, with some of their fellow relegation battlers also picking up positive results in recent times.

Picking up four points from a possible six in their last two games though, with the Owls facing Leicester City and Blackburn, they can be pleased with their work and will be looking to remain unbeaten in their quest to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Although the likes of Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers have won in the past week, some other teams in the division are currently falling down and are at risk of being involved in a relegation scrap.

Stoke City are continuing to struggle under Alex Neil and Wayne Rooney has endured a horrific start to life at Birmingham.

If things fail to change for either club, they may find themselves in the drop zone at some point and their struggles could allow the Owls to climb out of the bottom three.

They looked doomed when Xisco Munoz left the club, but Danny Rohl has done a decent job so far and will be hoping that his side can continue to pick up points consistently.

A new striker could potentially be recruited in January to help Rohl, with Chansiri reportedly prepared to pay around £30,000 per week to secure a top-class addition in this area.

Wednesday's owner believes this could be key to saving his team from the drop.

What is the state of play in Sheffield Wednesday's striker department?

Callum Paterson and Josh Windass can play up top along with Mallik Wilks, but the trio are often used in other positions too and with this in mind, they don't have a huge number of striker options.

Ashley Fletcher was the only signing in this department during the summer - and he hasn't been brilliant since his arrival.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Michael Smith and Bailey Cadamarteri are other options.

Despite how talented the latter clearly is, he's only 18 at this point and will need to have his game time managed.

Should Sheffield Wednesday spend so much on a loan striker?

Chansiri is a man who didn't pay an HMRC bill on time earlier this season, so spending a huge amount on wages for one player doesn't seem sensible.

A new striker is probably required despite the rise of Cadamarteri and a loanee could be a cheap addition.

But they shouldn't be looking to spend too much on wages.

There's a chance they could be back in League One again next season, so spending so much on a temporary addition doesn't seem wise.

If a more affordable option pops up though, the Owls should be considering it.