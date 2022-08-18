Sheffield Wednesday set to secure Championship deal

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore may be about to get the centre-back he wants this window, with Glen Williams of Wales Online reporting that Mark McGuinness is moving to Hillsborough on loan.

Last season, the Owls had Jordan Storey on a loan deal from Preston and he helped the side to have a superb second half of the League One campaign.

With him at the back, they managed to get into the play-off places but just couldn’t quite seal a promotion. Now though, Wednesday and boss Moore will want to make sure they can go one better and bag a spot back in the Championship. However, one area the club still want to add to has been at the back.

With Storey returning to Preston and being a first-team regular there so far this season, it means they have been unable to bring the player back to the side on a short-term deal. Instead, it appears they are now planning to bring in McGuinness on loan from Cardiff and a deal could soon be completed for the player.

He managed a total of 34 league games for the Bluebirds last time around and bagged three goals along the way. Even though he featured as a regular for the club last term though, he hasn’t managed a single minute yet this campaign and is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Instead of the player sitting on the bench then, it appears he will now be heading to League One and Wednesday for game time this season.

The Verdict

Wednesday signing McGuinness is very good business for both the clubs and the player, even if it is only a loan move.

For Wednesday, the addition of a very experienced and solid centre-back like McGuinness will be a boost at the back and should help the side in their bid for a promotion this campaign. He is a rock at the back and his playing time in the second tier means he should thrive.

For Cardiff, the club have no room for him in their first-team right now. Boss Steve Morison has other players above him in the pecking order and the boss can now split his wages and let him have game time elsewhere rather than just sitting on the bench.

The player himself will now get the chance to prove he is a step above League One by becoming one of the best defenders in the league. If he can help lead Wednesday to a promotion, then he will certainly do that this season.