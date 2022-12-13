Sheffield Wednesday set to sanction loan move for defender

Sheffield Wednesday youngster David Agbontohoma will depart Hillsborough on a temporary basis in the near future – providing the club can find a suitable club for him to get game-time at.

That is according to manager Darren Moore, who is keen to see the centre-back test himself in the men’s game after failing to make an appearance in League One so far for the Owls.

The 21-year-old arrived at the South Yorkshire outfit following his release from Southampton in the summer of 2021, but he has found multiple senior options ahead of him in the pecking order since then.

Agbontohoma has only played four times for Wednesday since his arrival and they’ve all been in the EFL Trophy, with two of those coming last season against Harrogate and Hartlepool United before another pair of appearances in the current campaign against Bradford City and Leicester’s under-21’s.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Des Walker Yes No

And with his opportunities at Wednesday extremely limited, Agbontohoma will be found a loan switch in an ideal world to give him a taste of what senior football is really like.

“We want to (find him a loan move), but we’ve got to have somebody willing. We want to give him frontline football,” Moore said, per the Sheffield Star.

“He’s done really well, David. But we feel that though – in terms of training in and around the first team – he does well, he needs that time on the frontline just to add that bit more power and decision-making to his game.

“He’s got the football understanding and capabilities, it’s just about putting it into practice on a Saturday.” The Verdict Agbontohoma securing himself a loan move, even if it’s just for a month or so, could be the difference between him getting a new deal at Hillsborough next season or being released. It’s one thing playing matches for the under-21’s, but being 21 years of age now he really has to go and start figuring in the men’s game if he wants to break into the squad at Wednesday in the near future. There must be a reason as to why he hasn’t come close to featuring under Moore, and that could partly be down to the experienced options he has at his disposal but he probably isn’t good enough right now to be in a promotion-chasing League One side. Hopefully, Wednesday can find him the right move on short-term basis to help him develop, or else it could be the beginning of the end of his time in Sheffield.