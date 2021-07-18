Sheffield Wednesday set to sanction departure of 25-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday will allow goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith to leave the club this summer, in order to bring in a new player in that position, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported.

The Owls are seemingly on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer, following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

It was previously reported that Wednesday are keen on a loan move for Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley.

Now it seems as though the club are willing to let one goalkeeper move on this summer, to enable them to bring another in.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Wednesday are willing to let Wildsmith leave the club this summer, with the view of making room for another shot-stopper in the squad.

Sheff Wed. Would move out keeper Wildsmith to make way for a new one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

A graduate of Wednesday’s academy, Wildsmith has made a total of 81 competitive appearances for the Owls since 2015.

As things stand, there are just 12 months remaining on the 25-year-old’s contract with the Owls, securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This could be a sensible move for Wednesday to make.

Wildsmith has never really managed to establish himself between the posts for Wednesday, nor has he ever been the most convincing in that role.

As a result, moving him on could help his career as well, given at 25-years-old he is going to want to establish himself as a number one somewhere, while it could also raise funds for a new ‘keeper for Wednesday as well.

Indeed, with his contract expiring this time next year, this could also be Wednesday’s last chance to receive a fee for Wildsmith, so it could be sensible for them to try and do that while they still can.