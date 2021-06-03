Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out on player signing with target set for Championship switch

Doncaster Rovers left-back Reece James is set to leave the Keepmoat Stadium this summer to move to the Championship, a report from The Doncaster Free Press has revealed.

James is out of contract at Doncaster at the end of this season, and had been offered a new deal by the club heading into the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are looking to rebuild this summer following their relegation from the Championship, have also been credited with an interest in James, a move that would have reunited him with his former Doncaster manager Darren Moore.

Now however, it seems as though both of those clubs are going to be left disappointed in their pursuit of a new deal for the 27-year-old.

According to this latest update, James had told Doncaster that he would only turn down a deal from the club if he received an offer from the Championship, and it is now understood that the defender has at least one concrete offer on the table from an as yet unnamed second-tier club.

As a result, it is thought that Doncaster are now bracing themselves for the departure of the left-back this summer, and are looking into alternative options to the 27-year-old, something it now seems Sheffield Wednesday will have to do as well.

Having joined Doncaster from Sunderland in the summer of 2019, James has made 80 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring nine goals in that time.

The Verdict

This will undoubtedly be a blow for both Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster.

For Wednesday, James would have represented a welcome, experienced option in an under-manned left-back position, and one who is already familiar with Darren Moore as well.

Doncaster as well now find themselves running low on numbers in the wake of this news, meaning they too will have to strengthen in that position this summer.

It will be interesting therefore, to see whether these two clubs find themselves battling it out to sign the same player or players as a potential alternative to James in the next few months.