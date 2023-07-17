Sheffield Wednesday and boss Xisco Munoz look set to miss out on one of their summer transfer targets.

That is according to Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop, who reports that Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara has pulled out of a loan deal that would have seen him switch Portman Road for Hillsborough temporarily.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

Just a few days ago, BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton revealed that the Owls had a serious interest in Panutche Camara this summer.

At the time, Staton stated that any potential deal could come down to whether or not Ipswich were willing to allow a loan deal to a fellow Championship side.

That, though, will not matter, it seems, with Witcoop reporting that the player himself has pulled out of the loan deal.

Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United interested in Panutche Camara

Interestingly, with Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out, two top League One sides in Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United are now said to be keen on getting a deal done for the midfielder.

Camara is available on loan this summer from Ipswich Town after a tough first campaign at Portman Road due to injury.

Who is Panutche Camara?

Prior to joining Ipswich Town last summer, Panutche Camara was a midfielder on the rise.

Indeed, he had impressed at Plymouth Argyle, who reluctantly sold him due to the player being unwilling to sign a new deal with the club.

Camara, though, arrived at Portman Road injured, and went on to struggle with injuries for the entire campaign.

In fact, he made just four outings for Ipswich following his arrival at the club.

Given the club's promotion, the bar is now higher at Portman Road, and given he is coming off the back of long-term injury, Kieran McKenna recently revealed that he felt it best Camara head out on loan this season to ensure he gets some game time under his belt.

What has Kieran McKenna said about Panutche Camara?

Indeed, on the midfielder's future, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna recently told the East Anglian Daily Times: "We think as a football club it's going to best for him to go on loan this season and get minutes having missed the first half of last season with injuries and then found opportunities limited in the second half with players coming in and doing well."

"He's been training really well and is a top professional.

"We've had communication from some different clubs.

"That process is ongoing at the moment."

It will certainly be interesting to see which, if any, of Charlton or Peterborough can now strike a deal given Wednesday have reportedly lost out.