Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out on 29-year-old attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have managed to bring in some fresh faces already this month but one name that won’t be heading to Hillsborough is Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet, who looks likely to move to Le Mans as reported by Derbyshire Times.

The striker has played in League One and was previously fairly prolific, managing 41 goal contributions in just 81 starts throughout his time at Chesterfield and Blackpool.

This record has led to interest in signing him this month from the Owls, who have been eyeing another striking signing this transfer window. It looks as though it won’t be the 29-year-old though, with the player likely to end up at Le Mans in France instead.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Des Walker played in the Premier League? Yes No

It seems as though a deal is close to send the forward to his native country from Hearts, where has failed to have the impact that they wanted. Since moving to Scotland, he has managed just six goals but has also managed to start a game just 11 times in two seasons for the club.

Rather than be stuck sat on the bench, he has been allowed to move on this month instead – but rather than head back to England, it looks like he will take on France for the first time in his career. Having lit up the EFL previously, all signs point to him being a good addition for Le Mans and adapting to France well.

Sheffield Wednesday then will have to look elsewhere for options to bolster their strikeforce – and the striker himself will relish the chance to try his luck at Le Mans.

The Verdict

Armand Gnanduillet could have been a real bargain of a signing for Sheffield Wednesday, so it is a shame that he will instead end up in France.

Whilst the Owls are not short of attacking options – especially if they pull off a deal for Rayhaan Tulloch too – the Hearts striker is experienced in the EFL and based on his record, he could certainly still find the net when called upon for them. The 29-year-old hasn’t had the desired impact at Hearts but that could arguably come down to lack of starts.

When he did get on the field, he did manage to find the net every now and then – and he still has plenty to offer to his next team. It would have been good to see him back in the EFL but France provides him with a fresh challenge that he has not taken on before.

The Owls will now have to focus their priorities elsewhere if a deal to send the player to Le Mans does go ahead. There will be plenty of other names out there for Darren Moore but he may have to get a move on, with the transfer window set to close in just over ten days.