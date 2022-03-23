Sheffield Wednesday set to miss 28-y/o for crucial Cheltenham fixture

Saido Berahino will not be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Cheltenham this weekend after he was called up by Burundi.

The 28-year-old has won 12 caps for his country and he is set to add to that in the coming week as the Owls announced on their official site this afternoon that Berahino has linked up with the group for friendly games against Bahrain and Liberia.

With the first of those coming on Saturday, Darren Moore won’t be able to call on the striker for the Robins’ visit, although he will be back against Wimbledon a week later.

Not having Berahino will be a blow for the boss, particularly as the side are desperate for three points as they look to move into the top six.

The Yorkshire outfit currently sit 7th, one point away from the play-off places, but they do have a game in hand on the vast majority who are above them at the moment.

Berahino has scored six goals in 23 games in League One this season for Wednesday.

The verdict

This is a blow for Wednesday as Berahino is a good finisher and this is a game where they will expect to be on the front foot and to create chances.

However, these things happen and the player will be relishing the chance to link up with his national team and to try and make his mark in the upcoming fixtures.

The Owls do have cover, so it’s down to the those who are in the XI against Cheltenham to step up to help the team to what would be a big win.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.