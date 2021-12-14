Sheffield Wednesday set to make transfer decision over player

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has admitted to Grimsby Live that there has been no talks with Sheffield Wednesday over the prospect of extending Alex Hunt’s loan with the club.

The 21-year-old has been on loan with the National League outfit since the summer and is due to see his current agreement expire in July as speculation persists over his future.

Wednesday are said to have a recall clause inserted into the deal, which means that the midfielder could make an early return to Hillsborough if his parent club take up their option.

Now Hurst has provided an update on the prospect of Hunt remaining with the Mariners until the end of the current campaign as he made the following revelation recently:

“With Alex (Hunt) there have been no talks. I’ve spoken to Ryley Towler (Bristol City loanee), I haven’t had that conversation with Alex as such.

“I think we speak enough and get the sense of what that is. He’s a Sheffield lad so that is pretty straightforward.”

Before continuing after being pressed for his thoughts on what the future could hold for the player:

“For Alex’s sake more than anything. I’m sure there will be clubs that want to take Alex, whether that is on loan or permanently.

“Sheffield Wednesday will make their decision about what is best for their football club.”

Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

Hunt is set to see his contract expire with the Owls come the summer of next year and has been linked with Premier League and Championship clubs in the past.

The youngster has made 14 senior appearances to date for his boyhood club.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see what Wednesday choose to do with regards to the future of Hunt as he is a player who is sure to be attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere given his contractual situation.

They could either recall him in January and sell him on or wait it out and see if they can tie the midfielder to a fresh contract further down the line.

Either way things seem to be teetering on a knife edge and perhaps for that reason recalling him from Grimsby wouldn’t be the best of ideas moving into January.

As long as the player is out playing games that’s all that matters, whatever comes next is up to the Owls and Hunt himself.